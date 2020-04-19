Former Hawkeye Cordell Pemsl transferring to Virginia Tech

Cordell Pemsl, a member of Iowa’s men’s basketball program for four years, is transferring to Virginia Tech for his senior season according to his Instagram account.

The fourth-year junior forward averaged 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season for the Hawkeyes. He averaged 8.9 and 5.0 as a freshman out of Dubuque Wahlert.

Pemsl redshirted the 2018-19 season and had knee surgery. He will be eligible to play next season for Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer.

Pemsl had career-highs of 14 rebounds and six assists when Iowa lost 79-55 at Virginia Tech in November 2017 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Hokies went 16-16 overall and 7-13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season.