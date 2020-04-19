Iowa Men's Basketball

Former Hawkeye Cordell Pemsl transferring to Virginia Tech

Dubuque native will be graduate transfer for ACC's Hokies

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) makes his way around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jervay Green (23) during the se
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) makes his way around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jervay Green (23) during the second half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Cordell Pemsl, a member of Iowa’s men’s basketball program for four years, is transferring to Virginia Tech for his senior season according to his Instagram account.

The fourth-year junior forward averaged 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season for the Hawkeyes. He averaged 8.9 and 5.0 as a freshman out of Dubuque Wahlert.

Pemsl redshirted the 2018-19 season and had knee surgery. He will be eligible to play next season for Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer.

Pemsl had career-highs of 14 rebounds and six assists when Iowa lost 79-55 at Virginia Tech in November 2017 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Hokies went 16-16 overall and 7-13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former Iowa basketball player Ned Postels dies at age 96

Michael Jordan's Bulls: American sports' Beatlemania

Riley Till transfers from Iowa men's basketball team to Cal Poly

Dick Bremer's life in stitches: Veteran Minnesota Twins broadcaster writes entertaining book

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New Iowa coronavirus cases surge by 389 as Waterloo officials call for close of Tyson plant

Hope and heartbreak at Heritage, epicenter of Iowa's coronavirus outbreaks

Senate hopeful Theresa Greenfield hosts virtual campaign rally

Even in coronavirus pandemic, cancer treatment can't wait

Iowa failed its vulnerable long before COVID-19

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.