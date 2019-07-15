Final stats: Hawkeyes, Cyclones in NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League play is over for the nine players in it who were Iowa collegians. Let’s look at how they did and at their contract status, in alphabetical order.

Deonte Burton, Iowa State: He played in four games for the Oklahoma City Thunder, averages of 22.5 minutes, 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists. He shot 35.7 percent from the field, 3-of-11 from 3-point distance.

Status: Burton played on a two-way contract for most of last season with the Thunder before signing a full-time NBA contract in March. He spent his first pro season, 2017-18, playing in South Korea. His 2019-2020 deal includes a $1,000,000 guarantee that will rise to $1.4 million on August 1.

Tyler Cook, Iowa: He played in three games for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He was 4-of-6 from the field, 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Status: Before Summer League, Cook signed a partially-guaranteed contract with the Nuggets as an undrafted free agent. Denver has one roster spot left that isn’t guaranteed. That would seem more likely to go to rookie Bol Bol, a second-round draft pick, rather than undrafted Cook. It’s possible Cook could get one of the Nuggets’ two two-way contracts.

Peter Jok, Iowa: After two seasons with the Phoenix Suns’ Northern Arizona G-League affiliate, Jok was on the Summer League roster of the Orlando Magic. He played sparingly, appearing in three games and averaging 12.3 minutes, 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He made just 3 of his 14 field goal tries, 2-of-6 from 3-point distance.

Status: Jok will have to make a decision about how much further he wants to pursue an NBA job. He averaged 14.4 points last season for Northern Arizona. He will play for Iowa United in this month’s The Basketball Tournament, joining former Hawkeyes Melsahn Basabe, Nicholas Baer and Cyrus Tate.

Cameron Lard, Iowa State: Lard got a roster spot on Orlando’s Summer League team, but barely played. He was in one game for six minutes, scoring three points.

Status: Unclear. He left Iowa State after a rocky sophomore season and went the professional route instead of transferring to another program.

Naz Mitrou-Long, Iowa State: After two years affiliated with the Utah Jazz, Mitrou-Long was a free agent who went to two Summer Leagues with the Cleveland Cavaliers and played well. Over seven games, the guard averaged 26.9 minutes, 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He shot 43.4 percent from the field, 41.9 percent (13-of-31) from 3-point.

Status: Mitrou-Long showed the Cavs he is more than just a shooter. One would think they at least invite Mitrou-Long to their preseason training camp.

Marial Shayok, Iowa State: After his first two Summer League games, the Sixers signed 2019 second-round draftee Shayok to a two-way contract for the coming season. He played in four games for Philadelphia in Las Vegas, averaging 20.8 minutes, 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He made 46 percent of his field goal attempts, and 40 percent (8-of-20) of his 3-pointers.

Status: The two-way contract means he can be with the Sixers for a maximum of 45 days in the coming season, with the rest of his time with their G-League affiliate. But he’s in the league. Former Cyclones/current NBA players Monte Morris, Georges Niang, Abdel Nader and Burton all served G-League apprenticeships. All now have full-time NBA contracts.

Jarrod Uthoff, Iowa: After returning stateside following a season of pro ball in Russia following two seasons of American pro ball mostly spent in the G-League, Uthoff got some playing time with the Detroit Pistons in Las Vegas. In five games, he averaged 21.0 minutes, 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He shot 52.4 percent from the field, 39.1 percent (9-of-23) from 3-point.

Status: The Pistons have just one roster spot open, and it may go to a backup center. Uthoff may have to decide between trying to wow someone at an NBA camp this fall, or taking some more European money. Former Iowa teammate Aaron White has gone the Europe route, and signed with Olimpia Milano in Italy last week after two seasons playing in Lithuania.

Nick Weiler-Babb, Iowa State: An undrafted free agent this year, Weiler-Babb got a lot of playing time with the Miami Heat. He averaged 25.3 minutes in six games, with 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 45.5 percent from the field, 41.1 percent (7-of-17) from 3-point.

Status: He would seem to have a foot in the door to play in the G-League this year.

Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State: Also a rookie undrafted free agent, Wigginton played with his home nation’s NBA team, the Toronto Raptors, in Las Vegas. He played in five games, averaging 15 minutes. He did little until his team’s final game, when he scored 26 points to up his scoring average to 7.4 points. He averaged 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists, shot an icy 33.3 percent (11-of-33) from the field, and made just 1 of 11 3-pointers.

Status: Unless he’s hot to make real money overseas in his first pro season, he’ll likely be a G-League player in 2019-20. It’s not Siberia. Maybe the Raptors will be warm to the idea of having a player from Nova Scotia under their umbrella.