Best sports movies: 'Cool Runnings' will leave you feeling very Olympic

The Jamaican bobsled team always comes through with the laughs, especially when their coach is played by John Candy, in 1993's "Cool Runnings." (Walt Disney Pictures/IMDb)
The Jamaican bobsled team always comes through with the laughs, especially when their coach is played by John Candy, in 1993’s “Cool Runnings.” (Walt Disney Pictures/IMDb)
Cole Bair, correspondent

Editor’s note: The Gazette sports staff has compiled lists of its top 15 favorite sports movies. Each day, a different staffer will share some insight into one of their favorites. Some of them are classics, watched and re-watched time and time again. But for a few, maybe we’ll be able to convince some of you to check it out for the very first time.

Quick-witted Jamaican sprinters transitioning to a sport on ice with John Candy playing the role of ‘Coach Irving Blitzer’ — how could anyone not want to watch this masterpiece?

This 1993 sports comedy directed by Jon Turteltaub is loosely based on the true story of the Jamaican national bobsled team’s 1988 Olympic debut in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the premise itself is more than enough for gut-busting laughter throughout.

There’s also a good balance of seriousness and drama with the comedy. Leon Robinson does a great job playing the role of a learning leader and driver of the Jamaicans’ new bobsled team in Derice Bannock. Meanwhile, Doug E. Doug brings his typical quirky comedic stylings as the team’s brake-man Sanka Coffie, who kisses an egg before each race for good luck.

The film has a radio-friendly soundtrack, made nearly $155 million worldwide and is only a 98-minute commitment.

I highly recommend “Cool Runnings” be added to your quarantine queue.

My Top 15 sports movies

1. Cool Runnings

2. A League of Their Own

3. Brian’s Song

4. Days of Thunder

5. Major League

6. Prefontaine

7. Varsity Blues

8. The Sandlot

9. White Men Can’t Jump

10. Glory Road

11. Friday Night Lights

12. 61*

13. Moneyball

14. Tin Cup

15. D2: The Mighty Ducks

