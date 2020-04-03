CORONAVIRUS

Construction continues on Field of Dreams ballpark despite postponed MLB season

A rendering shows the temporary 8,000-seat stadium under construction near the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa.
A rendering shows the temporary 8,000-seat stadium under construction near the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa. (Courtesy Major League Baseball)
CEDAR RAPIDS — You don’t know if they’re going to have a season. They don’t know if they’re going to have a season.

If there is one, how many games would it include? When would it start and finish?

So much uncertainty surrounding baseball and everything else sports related right now. It’s impossible to say if that major league game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at Dyersville’s Field of Dreams actually will happen.

“The only comment I have is the press release we sent out,” said a tight-lipped Roman Weinberg, operations manager for Go The Distance Baseball LLC, the group that owns the Field of Dreams. “That, as of now, the game is still on. All other comment must come from Major League Baseball.”

The White Sox-Yankees game is scheduled for Aug. 13 at an 8,000-seat temporary ballpark MLB is building that is adjacent to the Field of Dreams. As of Friday, construction was continuing.

A path through 9-foot cornstalks will lead from the Field of Dreams to the ballpark. MLB is estimated to have spent $6 million to build the stadium, which is said to be remisicent of the old Comiskey Park in Chicago, and its playing surface, which is “major league quality.”

It is a project similar to one MLB undertook in 2016 at Fort Bragg, N.C., when a game between the Atlanta Braves and Florida Marlins was played. Once the game in Dyersville is played, if it’s played, the stadium will be torn down and the field will belong to Go The Distance LLC.

In a November interview with The Gazette, Go The Distance said it hoped to hold minor league games and high school games in the future at the diamond. Obviously, the White Sox-Yankees game comes first.

It’s understandable that Go The Distance is letting MLB be the sole mouthpiece right now because it does not want to step on MLB’s toes. And it’s understandable that MLB doesn’t know if the Dyersville game will go on as planned in August or perhaps even next season.

No one in sports knows much of anything about the future at this point.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

