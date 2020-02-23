Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- No. 1 Iowa wrestling caps first unbeaten season since 2011 by mauling No. 9 Oklahoma State
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Caleb Schlaak emerges into Metro's top basketball scorer
- Iowa state wrestling notes: Cedar Rapids Prairie duo close with finals appearance
- Photos: 2020 Iowa high school wrestling state wrestling championships
- Iowa Valley’s Ben Smith goes out on top at state wrestling tournament
- Iowa 1A state wrestling finals: Cael Happel wins fourth title, Aidan Noonan denies Adam Allard