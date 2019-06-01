Cedar Rapids Xavier wins girls' state team tennis championship

Cedar Rapids Xavier defeated Waterloo Columbus, 5-2, for the state championship in the Class 1A girls’ state team tennis tournament Saturday at the Johnson High School and Middle School Complex in Johnston.

In Ankeny, Ames defeated Iowa City West, 5-3, for the Class 2A crown.

The Saints started the day with a semifinal win over Shenandoah, 5-0. Columbus defeated Dubuque Wahlert, 5-1, to set up the championship matchup.

In the championship round, Xavier got singles wins from Emily Jasper, Sarah Abu Nameh, Maddie Abu Nameh and Courtney Carstensen, and clinched the title with a victory by state doubles champions Jasper and Miyako Coffey.