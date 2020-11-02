Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Iowa Class 4A state volleyball quarterfinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Iowa Class 4A state volleyball quarterfinals

Action from the Class 4A quarterfinal between Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dallas Center-Grimes at the IGHSAU state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids. Xavier won the match, 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-11).

/ 23

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Judge delays trial for Ely man accused of killing James Booher due to coronavirus high positivity rates

Iowa reported more than 700 hospitalizations for COVID-19, another record high

Iowa university COVID-19 cases tick up in line with state surge

As open enrollment kicks off in Iowa, navigators expect many new enrollees to the ACA exchange

Gunfire reported in Iowa City on Halloween

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

ICR Iowa restructures toward external marketing, cuts CEO position

Every vote matters in three key tossup races in Iowa

Iowa sets voter registration record

Inside University of Iowa campus isolation: First the COVID glares, then depression

Fact Checker: Attack on Ernst goes a bit further than the facts

Trending