Iowa 3A state wrestling: Linn-Mar's bonus point haul, West's top-10 standing, full first-round results

DES MOINES — Winning wasn’t enough for Linn-Mar.

The Lions craved more and in this case greed is good.

“You’ve got to be in this sport,” Linn-Mar Coach Doug Streicher said. “If you’re not greedy, aggressive or want more, you’re going to be left behind. And, bonus points are greedy.”

Linn-Mar claimed six of eight first-round matches and collected bonus points in each victory, climbing to fourth in the team standings after the first day of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Lions scored 23 1/2 points, including 10 1/2 from four pins, a technical fall and a major decision. They went 7-3 overall with six quarterfinalists and one more in consolation competition

“I was happy with bonus points,” Streicher said. “Some looked a little sharper than others, but for the most part it’s getting that first match in and being aggressive. That is a good sign for the weekend.”

The Lions didn’t settle for simply advancing. Abass Kemokai (152) built a 7-0 lead before finishing off Johnston’s Sam Zindel in 4:55. Luke Gaffney (220) had a 6-1 advantage secured in the third when he flattened West Des Moines Dowling’s Ralston Rumley.

Ryan Plummer pulled away with seven third-period points, including five nearfall, for a 14-3 major decision over Storm Lake’s Kole Wiegert at 170.

“Our style is we come to dominate,” Linn-Mar’s Tate Naaktgeboren said. “We score as many points as possible and get the pin whenever possible.”

Naaktgeboren has continued his strong freshman campaign. He entered the tournament seeded third and improved to 34-2, pinning Marion’s Ben Gibson in 1:13.

“It doesn’t change how I wrestle, but it's good starting off with a big pin like that to help the team race,” Naaktgeboren said. “Give us a shot at the top five.”

Brandon O’Brien kicked things off with a 19-1 technical over Fort Dodge’s Max Bishop at 106. Fourth-ranked Bryce Parke notched the first of the pins. He decked Ankeny’s No. 9 Jace Anderson in 2:39 at 126.

“Bryce had an impressive win from start to finish,” Streicher said. “He didn’t have to ease into the match. It was all him.”

Iowa City West puts 4 in quarterfinals

Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Kennedy joined Linn-Mar in the top 10. Waverly-Shell Rock led after the first session with 33 points, one ahead of second-place Southeast Polk. Fort Dodge was third with 27.

The Trojans had four quarterfinalists with two left in the consolation bracket, sitting in ninth with 17 1/2 points. Graham Gambrall (145) won by fall, top-ranked 132-pounder Hunter Garvin posted a technical fall and Grant O’Dell (106) and Will Hoeft (182) added major decisions for West.

The Cougars advanced Ashtin Falck (138) and 220-pounder Gavin Bascom into the quarterfinals. They have four in consolations, recording a major decision and three pins to remain alive and scoring 17 points.

Iowa City High’s Ethan Wood-Finley (113) is in search of his third straight state medal. He won by fall and was joined in the quarterfinals by second-ranked Ben Kueter at 160 and 220-pounder Jason Lemus.

First-round wins over ranked foes

Last season, Christian Stanek became Cedar Rapids Xavier’s first freshman state medalist, placing eighth at 132. He reached the quarterfinals for the second straight season, beating Oskaloosa’s No. 10 Leland Evans in a battle of ranked wrestlers at 138.

“It’s going to be a fight,” Stanek said of the opener. “It’s always good to get that one out of the way.”

Fourth-ranked Stanek (38-5) used a first-period takedown and an escape for a 3-2 decision. Getting an early lead was key.

“That’s big,” Stanek said. “It set the tone for the match.”

Stanek dedicated time in the offseason to grow and become more physical. The effort has paid dividends.

“Last year, I was very undersized,” Stanek said. “This year I focused on getting bigger and stronger. That has helped me out a lot.”

Both Cedar Rapids Prairie quarterfinalists advanced with pins. Second-ranked Austin Kegley stuck Iowa City High’s No. 6 Garrett Bormann in 1:42. It was his second straight pin over Bormann.

“I was a little upset we lost our first two,” Kegley said. “I was trying to get it going for Prairie. I’m glad I got the pin.

“I was looking to get the match done early. I pinned him earlier at conference, so I was looking to keep the pace on him.”

Jake Hosch pinned Johnston’s Jackson Brinker in 3:03 at 182, giving Western Dubuque a quarterfinalist.

Quick pin for Ashton Stoner-DeGroot

If you blinked, you may have missed Cedar Rapids Prairie senior Ashton Stoner-DeGroot compete. The second-ranked 195-pounder wasted little time to advance into the state quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Stoner-DeGroot recorded the fastest first-round pin in Class 3A Thursday morning, decking Norwalk’s Jason Kritzler in just 28 seconds.

He took the first step toward his third state medal, placing third last year and sixth as a sophomore.

The Hawks have three wrestlers remaining.

— Ben Visser, correspondent

Class 3A first round

106

No. 2 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Cael Wiener (Ankeny Centennial), 1:45

No. 8 Khyler Carstarphen (West Des Moines Dowling) major dec. No. 10 Nathan Canfield (Davenport Central), 13-2

No. 6 Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) pinned Case Cauthron (Spencer), 1:18

No. 5 Owen Helgeson (Johnston) pinned Niyo Gady, (Marion), 2:27

No. 3 Brandon O’Brien (Linn-Mar) tech. Max Bishop, Fort Dodge, 5:40 (19-1)

No. 4 Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West) major dec. Blake Gioimo (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 12-2

No. 7 Jacob Fistler (Dallas Center-Grimes) pinned Trent Harper (Norwalk), 1:31

No. 1 Nathanael Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) major dec. Elijah Hofbauer (Waukee), 22-8

106 consolations (area only)

Case Cauthron (Spencer) dec. Niyo Gady (Marion), 7-5

Max Bishop (Fort Dodge), dec. Blake Gioimo (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 6-3

113

No. 1 Trever Anderson (Ankeny) pinned Trace Gephart (North Scott), 3:33

No. 8 Aime Mukiza (Des Moines North-Hoover) dec. Hunter Kalous (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 7-3

No. 4 Ryder Downey (Indianola) tech. Jonah Hallam (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 2:22 (15-0)

No. 5 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) major dec. No. 9 Ethan Mahoney (West Des Moines Dowling), 14-2

No. 3 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) pinned Anthony Bestell (Newton), 1:10

No. 7 Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge) dec. Rheiner Stahlbaum (Johnston), 6-2

No. 6 Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City High) pinned Cooper Hanson (Southeast Polk), 1:22

No. 2 Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Travis Hodges (Davenport West), 1:40

113 consolations (area only)

Trace Gephart (North Scott) dec. Hunter Kalous (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 9-3

No. 9 Ethan Mahoney (West Des Moines Dowling) pinned Jonah Hallam (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 1:58

120

No. 1 Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) tech. No. 9 Donovan Card (Norwalk), 3:16 (20-5)

No. 10 Cael Cox (Ankeny) pinned Owen Kruse (Fort Madison), 5:08

No. 5 Adler Kramer (Dubuque Hempstead) dec. Cooper Belt (Indianola), 5-1

No. 4 Kaden Karns (Waterloo West) pinned Kage Lohman (Spencer), 2:43

No. 3 Thurman Christensen (Waukee) tech. Kaleb German (Urbandale), 3:23 (16-0)

No. 7 Peyton Westlin (North Scott) pinned Parker McBride (Iowa City West), 3:56

Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) dec. Jackson Bresson (Ankeny Centennial), 9-2

No. 2 Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned No. 6 Garrett Bormann (Iowa City High), 1:42

120 consolations (area only)

Parker McBride (Iowa City West) dec. Kaleb German (Urbandale), 7-0

Jackson Bresson (Ankeny Centennial) pinned No. 6 Garrett Bormann (Iowa City High), 4:52

126

No. 1 Cullan Schriever (Mason City) tech. Mason Crabtree (Muscatine), 2:05 (15-0)

Jackson Barth (Cedar Falls) pinned Sam Stevens (Clear Creek-Amana), 1:19

No. 5 Grant Harbour (Norwalk) pinned Reese Hayden (Iowa City High), 1:43

No. 3 Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) major dec. Cael Bredar (North Scott), 10-1

No. 4 Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar) pinned No. 9 Jace Anderson (Ankeny) 2:39

No. 10 Connor Kelley (Waukee) dec. No. 6 Ayden Kingery (Southeast Polk), 7-5

No. 7 Thomas Edwards (Johnston) pinned Jaxson Kuhlmann (Carroll), 2:48

No. 2 Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge) tech. Jackson Helmkamp (Ankeny Centennial), 5:41 (17-2)

126 consolations (area only)

Sam Stevens (Clear Creek-Amana) pinned Mason Crabtree (Muscatine), 1:57

Cael Bredar (North Scott) pinned Reese Hayden (Iowa City High), 1:46

132

No. 3 Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Josh Connor (North Scott), 8-3

No. 5 Duncan Delzell (Burlington) pinned Aiden Keller (Council Bluffs Lincoln), 1:26

No. 8 Brooks Cowell (Fort Dodge) pinned No. 9 Carson Murray (West Des Moines Dowling), 1:33

No. 2 Brock Espalin (Des Moines East) dec. Kael Scranton (Clear Creek-Amana), 6-0

No. 4 Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) dec. Joshua Pelzer (Bettendorf), 8-3

No. 6 Keaton Moret (Norwalk) pinned Nick Walters (Sioux City North), 4:40

No. 7 Trevon Wells (Dallas Center-Grimes) won in SV-1 over Zach Bitker (Marshalltown), 8-6

No. 1 Hunter Garvin, Iowa City West) tech. Samuel Gisaya (Linn-Mar), 4:17 (20-1)

132 consolations (area only)

Kael Scranton (Clear Creek-Amana) major dec. No. 9 Carson Murray (West Des Moines Dowling), 10-1

Samuel Gisaya (Linn-Mar) dec. Zach Bitker (Marshalltown), 9-7

138

No. 1 Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) pinned Cole Wilcox (Sioux City East), 0:58

No. 7 Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk) major dec. No. 8 Leo Blawou (Des Moines Lincoln), 11-2

No. 5 Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) dec. Will Larson (Fort Madison), 2-0

No. 4 Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier) dec. No. 10 Leland Evans (Oskaloosa), 3-2

No. 3 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville) major dec. Austin Fritz (Marion), 13-1

No. 6 James Edwards (Johnston) pinned Jared Cordes (Western Dubuque), 3:15

Ashtin Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) dec. Carter Elliott (Dubuque Senior), 5-4

No. 2 Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge) pinned Kasey Ross (Urbandale), 2:35

138 consolations (area only)

Jared Cordes (Western Dubuque) dec. Austin Fritz (Marion), 5-0

145

No. 1 Deven Strief (North Scott) tech. Cayden Langreck (Waverly-Shell Rock), 4:44 (18-1)

No. 7 Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) pinned Abraham Dirkx (Carroll), 4:58

No. 4 Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial) dec. Logan Adamson (Bettendorf), 6-5

No. 5 Graham Gambrall, Iowa City West) pinned Peter Erickson (Johnston), 4:46

No. 2 Colby Schriever (Mason City) dec. Johnny Washburn (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 4-2

No. 8 Brandon Mills (Fort Dodge), pinned Hikaru Carolin (Linn-Mar), 3:56

No. 6 Carson Martinson (Southeast Polk) dec. Bennett Hageman (Marshalltown), 3-1

No. 3 Sam Kallem (Ankeny) pinned Dylan Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 2:27

145 consolations (area only)

Johnny Washburn (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Hikaru Carolin (Linn-Mar), 4:18

Dylan Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) major dec. Bennett Hageman (Marshalltown), 13-3

152

No. 1 Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) tech. Dylan Carlson (Le Mars), 3:03 (15-0)

No. 9 Brennan Meacham (Indianola) dec. Brayden Broderick (Dallas Center-Grimes), 6-2

No. 6 Camden Baarda (Southeast Polk) pinned Damian Petersen (Bettendorf), 4:48

No. 3 Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley), pinned Divion Ocheltree (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 5:09

No. 2 Cody Anderson (Waukee) major dec. No. 10 Reece Caven (Iowa City High), 9-0

No. 8 Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar) pinned Sam Zindel (Johnston), 4:55

No. 4 Ethan Vetterick (Norwalk) dec. Kody Cook (Fort Dodge), 6-3

No. 5 Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned No. 7 Ben Faber (Dubuque Hempstead), 5:17

152 consolations (area only)

Divion Ocheltree (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Damian Petersen (Bettendorf), 3:02

No. 10 Reece Caven (Iowa City High) pinned Sam Zindel (Johnston), 2:40

160

No. 1 Caleb Helgeson (Johnston) pinned Jermaine Sammler (Waukee), 1:40

No. 9 Jake Francksen-Small (Le Mars) dec. Keano Roberts (Bettendorf), 8-4

No. 6 Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) major dec. No. 8 Isaiah Spencer (Spencer), 12-3

No. 2 Ben Kueter (Iowa City High) dec. Cade Schmidt (Norwalk), 9-4

No. 4 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) pinned Ben Gibson (Marion), 1:13

No. 5 Luke Fistler (Dallas Center-Grimes) dec. Andrew Reed (Southeast Polk), 7-3

No. 7 Carter Proffitt (Waverly-Shell Rock) major dec. No. 10 Max Derry (West Des Moines Dowling), 16-4

No. 3 Nick Bonanno, Indianola) major dec. Cedric Castillo (Muscatine), 14-5

160 consolations (area only)

Andrew Reed (Southeast Polk) pinned Ben Gibson (Marion), 4:32

170

No. 1 Logan Neils (Ankeny Centennial) pinned Tucker Pederson (Fort Dodge), 5:33

No. 9 Bradley Hill (Bettendorf), pinned Tanner Spyksma (Waukee), 1:35

Deveyon Montgomery (Southeast Polk) pinned No. 4 Ashton Barker (Iowa City West), 2:33

No. 5 Ryan Plummer (Linn-Mar) major dec. Kole Wiegert (Storm Lake), 14-3

No. 3 McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Jack Hutchison (Johnston), 1:04

No. 6 Zach Needham (Dallas Center-Grimes) major dec. Alex Koch (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 9-1

No. 7 Zachary Campbell (North Scott) dec. No. 8 Tim Nimely (Muscatine), 8-5

No. 2 Mickey Griffith (Des Moines Lincoln) dec. Ryan Myers (West Des Moines Valley), 5-2

170 consolations (area only)

No. 4 Ashton Barker (Iowa City West) pinned Kole Wiegert (Storm Lake), 2:32

Alex Koch (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Jack Hutchison (Johnston), 2:57

182

No. 1 Griffin Gammell (Waukee) pinned Trevor Bitner (Clinton), 5:57

Colton Hoag (Le Mars) dec. Tristen Duncan (Norwalk), 11-5

No. 6 Taner Harvey (Boone) pinned No. 8 Austin Lee (Fort Dodge), 5:41

No. 4 Jake Hosch (Western Dubuque) pinned Jackson Brinker (Johnston), 3:03

No. 3 Blake Underwood (West Des Moines Valley) dec. No. 9 Jay Oostendorp (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 7-1

No. 7 Justin Brindley (Southeast Polk) dec. Jack West (Davenport North), 5-0

No. 5 Destin Schroder (Newton) dec. Diego Cortes (Bettendorf), 6-1

No. 2 Will Hoeft (Iowa City West) major dec. Caleb Watson (Indianola), 21-8

182 consolations (area only)

No. 9 Jay Oostendorp (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Jack West (Davenport North), 1:52

195

No. 1 Gabe Christenson (Southeast Polk) pinned No. 9 Colton Dreith (Storm Lake), 2:54

No. 4 Miles Berg (Indianola) major dec. Anu Dokun (Iowa City West), 10-1

No. 8 Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Ethan Sullivan (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 3:22

No. 5 Tyreese Johnson (Davenport West) pinned McGuire Bryant (Boone), 3:57

No. 2 Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Jason Kritzler (Norwalk), 0:28

No. 6 Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf), dec. Jack McCabe (West Des Moines Valley), 14-11

No. 7 Collin Bohnenkamp (Cedar Falls) pinned Tanner Rowland (Johnston), 0:56

No. 3 Levi Egli (Fort Dodge), pinned Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque), 2:45

195 consolations (area only)

McGuire Bryant (Boone) dec. Ethan Sullivan (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 3-2

No. 9 Colton Dreith (Storm Lake) pinned Anu Dokun (Iowa City West), 2:33

Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque) pinned Tanner Rowland (Johnston), 5:31

220

No. 4 Gage Linahon (Newton) pinned Brenick Hoppe (Le Mars), 0:58

No. 10 Gavin Bascom (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Kody Huisman (Pella), 3:11

Jason Lemus (Iowa City High) dec. Ramiro Gomez-Buentell (Des Moines Lincoln), 8-2

No. 5 C.J. Stillman (West Des Moines Valley), dec. Diego Lozano (Fort Madison), 6-0

Alex Hudson (Dubuque Hempstead) pinned No. 2 Kalob Runyon (Southeast Polk), 2:25

Hunter Randall (Clinton) pinned Brady Reese (Johnston), 1:41

Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar) pinned Ralston Rumley (West Des Moines Dowling), 5:47

No. 1 Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Logan Huckfelt (Spencer), 0:53

Hwt.

No. 1 Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) pinned Tate Sykora-Matthess (Cedar Rapids Washington), 5:39

Bryan Jurado (West Des Moines Valley) dec. Justin Otto (Le Mars), 3-0

No. 4 Jordan Anderson (Marshalltown) pinned Kyle Snowgren (Des Moines Lincoln), 0:41

No. 6 Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) dec. Jonathan Savolt (Western Dubuque), 7-2

No. 5 Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) dec. Steven Huscher (Sioux City East), 12-6

No. 10 Togeh Deseh (Muscatine), dec. Cayden Lovett (Dubuque Hempstead), 5-2

No. 7 Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned No. 9 Connor Brown (Southeast Polk), 5:42

No. 3 Gabriel Greenlee (Ames) won UTB over Charlie Nank (Davenport West), 4-3

285 consolations (area only)

Tate Sykora-Matthess (Cedar Rapids Washington) pinned Justin Otto (Le Mars), 3:26

Jonathan Savolt (Western Dubuque) pinned Kyle Snowgren (Des Moines Lincoln), 3:02

