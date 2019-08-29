Bob Stoops is Hawkeyes' honorary captain this weekend

IOWA CITY — National-championship coach Bob Stoops will be the Iowa football team’s honorary captain for Saturday’s home game against Miami (Ohio).

Stoops led Oklahoma to the 2000 national-title and had a 190-48 career record as the Sooners’ coach before retiring after the 2016 season. Oklahoma won 10 Big 12 Conference titles on his watch.

Stoops, from Youngstown, Ohio, had eight career interceptions at Iowa, where he lettered from 1979 to 1982. He helped the Hawkeyes win the 1981 Big Ten title and was an All-Big Ten defensive back and the team’s MVP in 1982.

He retired as the winningest coach in Oklahoma history.