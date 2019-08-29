ARTICLE

Bob Stoops is Hawkeyes' honorary captain this weekend

Former Oklahoma coach played for Iowa from 1979-1982

Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops (right) talks with Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz before their teams met in the Insight Bowl in Tempe, Ariz., on 12.30.11. (The Gazette)
Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops (right) talks with Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz before their teams met in the Insight Bowl in Tempe, Ariz., on 12.30.11. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — National-championship coach Bob Stoops will be the Iowa football team’s honorary captain for Saturday’s home game against Miami (Ohio).

Stoops led Oklahoma to the 2000 national-title and had a 190-48 career record as the Sooners’ coach before retiring after the 2016 season. Oklahoma won 10 Big 12 Conference titles on his watch.

Stoops, from Youngstown, Ohio, had eight career interceptions at Iowa, where he lettered from 1979 to 1982. He helped the Hawkeyes win the 1981 Big Ten title and was an All-Big Ten defensive back and the team’s MVP in 1982.

He retired as the winningest coach in Oklahoma history.

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Here's how Iowa can commit to affordable homeownership

Why Iowa should invest in its human services workforce

St. Luke's opens new transitional care center

In Iowa stop 'Her Flag' marks 100th anniversary of women's right to vote

Hope House escapee captured after jumping from third story window

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Things to do: Festival of Iowa Beers, celebrate Big Grove's birthday, plus more food events you shouldn't miss

Dinner on Bridge of Lions part of outdoor pop-up meal trend

Kenny Wayne Shepherd set to rock the blues in Cedar Rapids

Coin toss will define roles for '24th Day' actors

Coralville man arrested in connection with June Ped Mall robbery

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.