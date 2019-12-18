Iowa Football

Bob Stoops: Hayden Fry brought "swagger and attitude" to Iowa

Bill Snyder calls Fry "an amazing individual"

The 1983 Iowa football coaching staff: Back row, from left: Bill Snyder (offensive coordinator), Del Miller (offensive assistant), Kirk Ferentz (offensive line), head coach Hayden Fry, Carl Jackson (running backs coach), Don Patterson (tight ends), Bill Dervrich (strength and conditioning). Front row, from left: Bernie Wyatt (defensive ends/recruiting coordinator), Barry Alvarez (linebackers), Bill Brashier (defensive coordinator), Dan McCarney (defensive line), Bob Stoops (graduate assistant).
The 1983 Iowa football coaching staff: Back row, from left: Bill Snyder (offensive coordinator), Del Miller (offensive assistant), Kirk Ferentz (offensive line), head coach Hayden Fry, Carl Jackson (running backs coach), Don Patterson (tight ends), Bill Dervrich (strength and conditioning). Front row, from left: Bernie Wyatt (defensive ends/recruiting coordinator), Barry Alvarez (linebackers), Bill Brashier (defensive coordinator), Dan McCarney (defensive line), Bob Stoops (graduate assistant).

The term “coaching tree” has been used extensively about Hayden Fry, but his was more like a coaching redwood.

When Fry, who died Tuesday at age 90, was Iowa’s coach in the 1980s, he had a lot of assistant coaches who went on to be head coaches. Two, Bill Snyder and Barry Alvarez, are in the College Football Hall of Fame with Fry. Two others, Bob Stoops and Kirk Ferentz, will get there once they’re eligible.

By phone Wednesday, Snyder said he was still “processing some things” about Fry’s death, and “revisiting our wonderful years together.”

Snyder was Fry’s offensive coordinator at Iowa from 1979 to 1988, then embarked on his 215-victory career as Kansas State’s head coach. Fry brought Snyder to Iowa with him from North Texas State. Fry had originally hired Snyder out of Austin College.

“Hayden was an amazing individual,” Snyder said. “I can’t tell you how many calls I’ve gotten from ex-players of his who had such great appreciation of him and all he did for them.

“I’ve gotten many texts and calls from coaches who have the same respect for Hayden.

“I think the most significant thing about him was how he interacted with people, how positive he was. He treated players extremely well.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Stoops was recruited from Youngstown, Ohio, and was in on the ground floor with Fry at Iowa. Stoops played defensive back at Iowa from 1979 to 1982, Fry’s first four years there. He was then on Fry’s coaching staff from 1983 through 1987 before going off to build his own legacy. He became Oklahoma’s head coach in 1999 and won 190 games and a national championship over his 18 seasons.

His brothers Mike and Mark Stoops also played at Iowa.

“What a blessing he was to our family,” Bob Stoops said Wednesday. “My life would have been totally different if he doesn’t come to Iowa.

“He had an incredible life, and made such an impact on the state of Iowa.”

Stoops said “swagger and attitude” were what Fry brought to Iowa.

“They hadn’t had a winning season in 17 years when he arrived,” said Stoops. “He changed our attitude. We weren’t going to take s-dot-dot-dot from anybody.”

He said that’s what he tried to incorporate at Oklahoma when he got there.

“Play with an attitude and toughness and a belief we deserved to win.”

At the high school level, former Fry player Marv Cook has coached at Iowa City Regina for 13 years that includes six state championships.

Fry “was a great resource. I use everything he taught us,” said Cook, an All-America tight end at Iowa in 1988.

“He always seemed larger than life to me as a fan of Iowa football, as a player of Iowa football, and as an alum of Iowa football.

“First and foremost, he changed the course and direction of my life in such a positive way. He showed us how to live our lives, in the classroom, in our family lives. He talked about it all the time to us, what we needed to do on a daily basis to be successful.”

Being from West Branch, Cook never wanted to play college ball anywhere but Iowa. But the deal sealer was when Fry went to Mercy Iowa City to visit with Cook’s mother, who was a nurse at that hospital.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Holiday Light Finder

Browse and upload great light displays from all across Iowa

Take a Look

“She was ecstatic,” Cook said. “She introduced him to everybody on the floor, even some patients. When she got home, there wasn’t a question in my household of where I was going to go play.”

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz chokes up as he talks about Hayden Fry

The day Hayden Fry was introduced as Iowa football coach

How a Hayden Fry idea led to the creation of Iowa's iconic Tigerhawk logo

Hayden Fry timeline: Legendary coach from Texas endeared himself in Iowa hearts

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hayden Fry brought the sizzle and the steak to Iowa

Hayden Fry, coach who made Iowa Hawkeyes winners, dies

Mark Nolte to leave Iowa City Area Development Group, may run for governor

Cedar Rapids may refund $3 million in automated traffic camera tickets, waive $14 million in old tickets

Pair of Iowa City shootings under investigation, not thought to be related

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.