Big Ten releases pre-seeds for 2019 wrestling tournament

A trio of Iowa wrestlers earned top-two preliminary seeds for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

NCAA champion Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto and Alex Marinelli each earned the No. 2 seed for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships this weekend in Minneapolis, Minn. The conference tournament begins Saturday with the finals slated for Sunday afternoon.

Lee is one spot behind Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera at 125 pounds. Michigan’s Stevan Micic is the top pre-seed at 133 and Penn State’s two-time NCAA champion Vicenzo Joseph is the No. 1 seed at 165.

Iowa’s Pat Lugo (149) and freshman 197-pounder Jacob Warner received the third pre-seeds at their respective weights.

Iowa had each of its starters seeded 10th or better. Kaleb Young and Cash Wilcke are seeded fifth at 157 and 184, respectively. Max Murin is seventh at 141, heavyweight All-American Sam Stoll is eighth and senior Mitch Bowman is No. 10 at 174.

Former Western Dubuque two-time state champion Max Lyon is the No. 8 seed at 184 for Purdue.

The complete brackets are expected to be released Friday. The Big Ten Conference earned 78 automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 21-23 in Pittsburgh, Pa. The conference has nine apiece at 125, 141, 157 and 165 and eight at 133, 174 and 184. Heavyweight received seven bids with six at 149 and five at 197.

Big Ten wrestling pre-seeds

125 — 1. Sebastian Rivera (NW), 2. Spencer Lee (Iowa), 3. Sean Russell (Minn), 4. RayVon Foley (MSU), 5. Travis Piotrowski (Ill), 6. Drew Mattin (Mich), 7. Zeke Moisey (Neb), 8. Malik Heinselman (OSU), 9. Devin Schroder (Pur), 10. Elijah Oliver (Ind), 11. Brandon Cray (Mary), 12. Devin Schnupp (PSU), 13. Shane Metzler (Rut), 14. Ethan Rotondo (Wis)

133 — 1. Stevan Micic (Mich), 2. Austin DeSanto (Iowa), 3. Nick Suriano (Rut), 4. Roman Bravo-Young (PSU), 5. Luke Pletcher (OSU), 6. Ethan Lizak (Minn), 7. Ben Thornton (Pur), 8. Dylan Duncan (Ill), 9. Anthony Tutolo (MSU), 10. Colin Valdiviez (NW), 11. Jens Lantz (Wis), 12. Paul Konrath (Ind), 13. Jevon Parrish (Neb), 14. Orion Anderson (Mary)

141 — 1. Michael Carr (Ill), 2. Nick Lee (PSU), 3. Joey McKenna (OSU), 4. Tristan Moran (Wis), 5. Kanen Storr (Mich), 6. Mitch McKee (Mich), 7. Max Murin (Iowa), 8. Chad Red (Neb), 9. Pete Lipari (Rut), 10. Nate Limmez (Pur), 11. Kyle Luigs (Ind), 12. Austin Eicher (MSU), 13. Danny Bertoni (Mary), 14. Alex McKenna (NW)

149 — 1. Anthony Ashnault (Rut), 2. Micah Jordan (OSU), 3. Pat Lugo (Iowa), 4. Thomas Thorn (Minn), 5. Cole Martin (Wis), 6. Brady Berge (PSU), 7. Shayne Oster (NW), 8. Malik Amine (Mich)

157 — 1. Jason Nolf (PSU), 2. Tyler Berger (Neb), 3. Ryan Deakin (NW), 4. Alec Pantaleo (Mich), 5. Kaleb Young (Iowa), 6. Steve Bleis (Minn), 7. Ke-Shawn Hayes (OSU), 8. Eric Barone (Ill), 9. Griffin Parriott (Pur), 10. John Van Brill (Rut), 11. Jake Danishek (Ind), 12. Jake Tucker (MSU), 13. Garret Model (Wis), 14. Alex Whitesell (Mary)

165 — 1. Vincenzo Joseph (PSU), 2. Alex Marinelli (Iowa), 3. Evan Wick (Wis), 4. Isaiah White (Neb), 5. Logan Massa (Mich), 6. Te’Shawn Campbell (OSU), 7. Bryce Martin (Ind), 8. Carson Brolsma (Minn), 9. Joseph Gunther (Ill), 10. Tyler Morland (NW), 11. Phillip Spadafora (Mary), 12. Stephan Glasgow (Rut), 13. Austin Hiles (MSU), 14. Cole Wysocki (Pur)

174 — 1. Mark Hall (PSU), 2. Myles Amine (Mich), 3. Dylan Lydy (Pur), 4. Mikey Labriola (Neb), 5. Devin Skatzka (Minn), 6. Ethan Smith (OSU), 7. Ryan Christensen (Wis), 8. Drew Hughes (MSU), 9. Joe Grello (Rut), 10. Mitch Bowman (Iowa), 11. Carver James (Ill), 12. Jake Covaciu (Ind), 13. Josh Ugalde (Mary), 14. Braxton Cody (NW)

184 — 1. Myles Martin (OSU), 2. Shakur Rasheed (PSU), 3. Taylor Venz (Neb), 4. Emery Parker (Ill), 5. Cash Wilcke (Iowa), 6. Mason Reinhardt (Wis), 7. Jelani Embree (Mich), 8. Max Lyon (Pur), 9. Nick Gravina (Rut), 10. Cameron Caffey (MSU), 11. Norman Conley (Ind), 12. Brandon Krone (Minn), 13. Kyle Jasenski (Mary), 14. Brendan Devine (NW)

197 — 1. Bo Nickal (PSU), 2. Kollin Moore (OSU), 3. Jacob Warner (Iowa), 4. Christian Brunner (Pur), 5. Eric Schultz (Neb), 6. Jackson Striggow (Mich), 7. Dylan Anderson (Minn), 8. Brad Wilton (MSU)

Hwt. — 1. Gable Steveson (Minn), 2. Anthony Cassar (PSU), 3. Mason Parris (Mich), 4. Trent Hilger (Wis), 5. Chase Singletary (OSU), 6. Conan Jennings (NW), 7. David Jensen (Neb), 8. Sam Stoll (Iowa)

