Hawkeye Downs was burglarized early Thursday morning, resulting in an official pace truck being missing and two golf carts being found outside, stuck in the mud, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Cedar Rapids police believe two people were involved in the burglary, which happened about 5:30 a.m. at 4400 Sixth St. SW. Employees discovered a building had been broken into and a 2018 Chevy Silverado had been stolen.

The vehicle had Hawkeye Downs and McGrath Auto graphics on the side, as well as the words “official pace truck.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491.