Iowa's Austin DeSanto receives 1-match suspension

IOWA CITY — Iowa announced Tuesday that Austin DeSanto has been suspended for the Hawkeyes’ Friday home wrestling dual against Maryland.

The sophomore 133-pounder was penalized a team point after securing third-ranked Iowa’s 20-13 victory at No. 9 Nebraska on Sunday in Lincoln, Neb.

“Austin knows his behavior on and off the mat is a reflection of this university and program, and I am very pleased with his response to this matter,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said in a news release Tuesday. “I know he is eager to move forward.”

Austin. DeSanto.



What an afternoon it was in Lincoln. @Hawks_Wrestling heads home victorious. @FloWrestling pic.twitter.com/GBmbEStImi — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) February 3, 2019



DeSanto posted a 25-10 technical fall over Brian Peska in the last match, motioning to the Hawkeye bench before finishing the match-ending takedown and then gestured to the bench. He also caused a team point deduction after matches against Minnesota and Rutgers.

“I want to apologize to my opponents and teammates for my actions on the mat,” DeSanto said in the news release. “I know they are disrespectful and there is no excuse.

“I accept the consequences of my behavior and the decision of Coach Brands, and have assured my teammates and coaches that I will better represent our team when I return.”

DeSanto has won 10 straight matches, improving to 14-1 overall and climbing to third in the national rankings. He is expected to return for the home dual against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 15.

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com