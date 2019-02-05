Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa's Austin DeSanto receives 1-match suspension

Hawkeyes sit 133-pounder for post-match behavior that has resulted in loss of team points

Iowa's Austin Desanto celebrates after his win over Lehigh's Brandon Paetzell in their 133-pound bout at an Iowa Hawkeyes dual with Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa's Austin Desanto celebrates after his win over Lehigh's Brandon Paetzell in their 133-pound bout at an Iowa Hawkeyes dual with Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
/

IOWA CITY — Iowa announced Tuesday that Austin DeSanto has been suspended for the Hawkeyes’ Friday home wrestling dual against Maryland.

The sophomore 133-pounder was penalized a team point after securing third-ranked Iowa’s 20-13 victory at No. 9 Nebraska on Sunday in Lincoln, Neb.

“Austin knows his behavior on and off the mat is a reflection of this university and program, and I am very pleased with his response to this matter,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said in a news release Tuesday. “I know he is eager to move forward.”


DeSanto posted a 25-10 technical fall over Brian Peska in the last match, motioning to the Hawkeye bench before finishing the match-ending takedown and then gestured to the bench. He also caused a team point deduction after matches against Minnesota and Rutgers.

“I want to apologize to my opponents and teammates for my actions on the mat,” DeSanto said in the news release. “I know they are disrespectful and there is no excuse.

“I accept the consequences of my behavior and the decision of Coach Brands, and have assured my teammates and coaches that I will better represent our team when I return.”

DeSanto has won 10 straight matches, improving to 14-1 overall and climbing to third in the national rankings. He is expected to return for the home dual against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 15.

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by K.J.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

For Luka Garza, basketball is "addiction ... passion ... my life"

Iowa baseball plans to keep winning despite losing players to the pros

Iowa 2019 depth chart projections: Defense has some job openings

Wrestling Weekend That Was: Iowa State posts consecutive shutouts for first time in 46 years

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in the Jerime Mitchell officer-involved shooting lawsuit

Let the market dictate cannabis dispensary locations, Gov. Reynolds says

Iowa bill calls for curtailing unemployment checks

Iowa looking at 'options' in wake of harassment deals for government officials

Faith-based student group accuses University of Iowa of continued discrimination

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.