2021 spring golf preview: Golfers and teams to watch

GIRLS’ GOLFERS TO WATCH

Kiki Bruner, Washington, Iowa, sr., Two-time state participant, finished fourth at the 2019 3A state meet and 16th in 2018, posted 40.58 combined adjusted average and led 3A with 39.20 nine-hole average.

Tatum DePuydt, Linn-Mar, sr., First-team all-MVC and all-Metro golfer, two-time Class 4A state participant, placing 13th in 2018, average 42.5 per nine holes and 83.29 per 18.

Kaitlin Hotchkiss, C.R. Xavier, sr., Finished 20th at 2019 3A state meet, honorable mention all-MVC, 2020 Prybil champion, 49.48 combined adjusted average.

Neely Maurus, Iowa City Liberty, sr., First-team all-MVC performer, placed 11th at 2019 4A state meet, had 45.06 combined adjusted average and averaged 42.83 and 86.67 for nine and 18 holes, respectively.

Anna Nacos, Washington, Iowa, sr., Two-time state meet participant, placed third at 2019 3A state meet and fourth in 2018, first-team all-MVC in 2019 for Dubuque Wahlert, averaged 41.75 for nine holes and 80.22 per round.

Emma Sorg, C.R. Washington, sr., Two-time state qualifier, finished 22nd in 2019, first-team all-Metro and second team all-MVC golfer, owned 47.26 combined adjusted average.

Maddy Streicher, Edgewood-Colesburg, sr., Placed fifth at 2019 1A state meet, Led all 1A sophomores in 2019 with 46.79 combined adjusted average, 45.14 nine-hole average and 89 18-hole mark.

GIRLS’ TEAMS TO WATCH

C.R. Washington: The Warriors have not been to the state golf meet since 2002 but this could be the season to end the hiatus. They have a good No. 1 in Emma Sorg. Blythe Heying qualified for the 2019 state meet. Washington might have the most experience as any team, including captains Lucci O’Donnell and Grace McKinstry. Coach Dennis Goettel is excited about the potential and work players have put in during the preseason.

Washington, Iowa: The Demons have been one of the best programs, regardless of class. Before the canceled season, the Demons had a string of successful state meet performances. They have the ability to continue those results. Kiki Bruner and Josie Tanner are leaders and the return of UNI commit Anna Nacos gives them a potent lineup.

Linn-Mar: The Lions have been a strong program under Chris James. Tatum DePuydt will provide a low score and lead the way. Abby Hoefle will be a strong support. Linn-Mar has a couple more that can contribute with some younger golfers having potential to solidify the lineup. The team may progress with the season.

Western Dubuque: The Bobcats have balance and experience. All of the players have played competitively in the past. Hannah Fangmann, a two-time state qualifier and all-MVC player, leads the way. Five starters will make them a conference contender.

BOYS’ GOLFERS TO WATCH

Dylan Countryman, West Branch, jr., Placed second at the Class 2A state meet in 2019, owned a 40.76 combined adjusted average, 41.0 nine-hole and 77.56 18-hole average.

Ethan Kupka, HLV, sr., Posted 43.92 combined adjusted average, shot 41.0 for nine holes and 84.75 per 18 holes.

Justin Recker, Monticello, sr., Shot 42.25 per nine holes, averaged 82.74 per round with a 42.54 combined adjusted average.

Kaleb Sexton, West Branch, sr., Tied for eighth at 2A state meet in 2019, held 42.45 combined adjusted average with 42.57 nine-hole average and 80.88 18-hole average.

Lucas TePoel, Solon, sr., Finished with 43.26 combined adjusted average, carded 42.33 per nine holes and averaged 82.75 for 18.

Isaac Zirtzman, Maquoketa Valley, sr., Tied for 16th at 1A state meet, held 44.44 combined adjusted average, shot 43.22 per nine holes and 83.0 for 18.

BOYS’ TEAMS TO WATCH

Benton Community: Few teams have been as consistent as the Bobcats in recent years. They have won or shared the Wamac West title in the last three seasons. Senior Dylan Niebes is the lone returning starter from two years ago, but Benton should have three strong starters to build around with the hopes of developing depth.

Monticello: The Panthers have some very good golfers returning, including Justin Recker, Bo Kramer and Connor Lambert. Monticello was seventh in 2A in scoring, coming with a 175.0 combined adjusted average. With the experience and balance back, the Panthers have potential for a big spring.

West Branch: The Bears finished second at the weather-shortened 2019 2A state meet. They return three key members of that squad in Dylan Countryman, Kaleb Sexton and Brady Knoop. If they reclaim their form from 2019 and round out their lineup, West Branch can be poised for another successful run.

West Delaware: The Hawks have the same dilemma as other teams. The lack of experience in competition will be a huge question mark. Elias Tibbott has had past success as a contributor and will have to be the anchor to the team. With eight upper classmen and some potential underclassmen, the Hawks could make a rebuilding year into a solid season.

