What we learned from Iowa's loss to Indiana with marquee game at Illinois looming

The Gazette
Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer in the first half at an Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball game
Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer in the first half at an Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball game with the Indiana University Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

By the time No. 7 Iowa and No. 19 Illinois tip off Friday night in Champaign, Ill., it will have been eight days since the last time the Hawkeyes played. They’ve had plenty of time to stew over a loss to Indiana that snapped a five-game winning streak.

But was there anything to take away from that game last Thursday beyond poor shooting?

The Gazette’s Mike Hlas and Nathan Ford discuss on this edition of the On Iowa Podcast, plus preview Friday’s game against the Illini — one that is sure to deliver intensity — and this tough upcoming stretch made even tougher by some Big Ten rescheduling due to COVID-19.

One team that hasn’t stopped winning is Drake. The 14-0 Bulldogs get a shoutout at the end of the show ahead of their game Wednesday at Missouri State.

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google PodcastsStitcherSpotify or Soundcloud.

