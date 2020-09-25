The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

The Gazette Podcasts On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: This is the year for a Cy-Hawk bowl game

Marc Morehouse
Stitcher icon
Tunein icon
iTunes icon
The CyHawk trophy is seen on the sidelines at a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones
The CyHawk trophy is seen on the sidelines at a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Hawkeyes won the game, 18-17. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

This is the calm before the storm. OK, this is the less stormy part of the storm. Or maybe the most stormy?

COVID-19 will continue to tear at our collective long-term view of the world. If you can deal with existential, then you can semi-enjoy a football season. Or maybe not.

Football is coming and it’s time to start to figure out what that might look like.

The #oniowapod didn’t do the full Hawkeye breakdown. There’s time for that. Today we kind of darted around and took a stab at answering some loose ends.

Yes, Purdue has WR Rondale Moore back. Does that change Purdue’s defense? Give it a running game? Probably no on both counts, but Moore puts the “fun” in “Purdue.”

If Iowa and Iowa State are ever going to be paired in a bowl game, this is probably the year to do it. So, let’s make the Poulan Weed Eater Bowl in Shreveport the “Busch Light Ass Kicker” and get the Hawkeyes and Cyclones together in 2020. Why not? (We did talk about bowls, because it looks like college football wants those to happen, too.) Normally, I wouldn’t sign off on this, but I think this would sell to TV and maybe bring some life to a quiet bowl venue. Yes, the Big Ten and Big 12 do only have one bowl tie-in. But really, you’d drive to Nashville for an Iowa-Iowa State Music City Bowl.

The Pac-12 and MAC seem to be returning to play. Let’s stop right there and leave the spring to the FCS. Yes, there would be interference with the NFL draft, but I think the FCS needs to examine a spring model for viability. Take a chance on a potential payday during the football wasteland that is March-April-May.

We also talk Scott’s piece for The Athletic in tandem with The Athletic’s Nebraska beat writer Mitch Sherman, comparing the Iowa-Nebraska recruiting classes. On paper, the Huskers are the winner. On the field, Iowa has won five straight.

Development matters. Still does. Always will.

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotify or Soundcloud.

On Iowa Podcast icon
Gazette Marketing
Derecho Relief Business Marketing Grant

Assisting locally owned businesses impacted by the storm

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette
ADDITIONAL On Iowa Podcast EPISODES More On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: Big Ten football is coming back

On Iowa Podcast: Will Big Ten football return this fall?

On Iowa Podcast: Ramifications of Big Ten's fall sports decision and Iowa's cuts

On Iowa Podcast: The Big Ten's decision to cancel fall football and ensuing pushback

 

MORE PODCAST ARTICLES

On Iowa Podcast: This is the year for a Cy-Hawk bowl game

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Branstad's back, Big 10 return, and the full Grassley

On Iowa Podcast: Big Ten football is coming back

On Iowa Podcast: Will Big Ten football return this fall?

On Iowa Politics Podcast: 1st District throw down, chaos theory, football politics, and never forget

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hawkeye female swimmers, divers file Title IX complaint after University of Iowa cuts sport

What's next for Duane Arnold nuclear plant?

Iowa sorority sister on college life amid coronavirus: 'Kind of disappointing'

Former Cedar Rapids schools custodian convicted of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

Religious freedom fight still taking on University of Iowa

Trending