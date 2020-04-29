Seth Wallace on Iowa linebackers, recruiting, his big break in coaching and more

We had some fits and starts, but thanks to Iowa linebackers coach and assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace for joining the #oniowapod.

Of course, we talked about his group of linebackers for 2020. Along those lines, look for Nick Niemann getting a shot at an inside linebacker spot. The outside linebacker probably will be manned more in 2020 by someone who might play inside linebacker, but that’s a wait-and-see. Wallace said it’s tough to advertise outside linebacker when it’s a 20-percent of the time kind of position.

We talked about Wallace’s big break in coaching. During his time at Lake Forest, Wallace met Chuck Bullough, of the Michigan State Bulloughs. That Michigan State connection led to a chance to interview with Norm Parker, another Michigan State coach who, of course you know, was Kirk Ferentz’s defensive coordinator from 1999-2011.

We touched on a ton. Want to thank coach Wallace for his time.

Scott and I talked about the NFL Draft and the Hawkeyes. OK, there was a short Packers rant. Sorry, but you knew that was coming. We also talked about football’s possible return. Continue to keep an eye on what colleges are saying about returning in the fall.

We also took a ton of Twitter questions. We don’t know who’ll end up with No. 0, but it was nice having dialogue with you again.

Stay smart, stay safe, maybe we’ll have football at some point.