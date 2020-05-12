Ken O'Keefe on Iowa quarterbacks, Zoom calls with former Hawkeyes, Boundary Waters adventures and more

So yes, I am old enough to expect a coach’s show after a certain team plays. I got into that habit long before taking this job covering the Hawkeyes. When I could, I would enjoy the Mike Holmgren Show from Green Bay. I want to say there were a few back in the day.

Anyway, Iowa football didn’t have one of those last year. I’ve heard really great things about the “Heartland” show or whatever it’s called. It’s online. It’s not on TV at 10:35 p.m. on a Sunday night with a local news lead-in. It’s not at that perfect time and coming from that perfect delivery system for me on Sunday nights while I’m, let’s not pull any punches, in my jammies.

When you have a vibrant coaches show, you get things like quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe and his son Brendan filming their adventure to the Boundary Waters in the dead of winter. Pulling augers around a frozen lake, looking for walleyes.

O’Keefe was the guest on the #oniowapod today. We talked for a good 40 minutes. Great conversation. You will enjoy it. And if you don’t, we’ll have Drew Tate look you up on Zoom. He will talk your ear off.

From Nate Stanley and mechanics to wide receivers teaching the QBs what to do, this was a blast for me. Seriously appreciate Ken joining us!

Scott and I went for about another hour. As long as we don’t know the status of football, we will do a sit rep at the top of the podcasts. What do we see out there? What do we think? We did one of those.

We talked about quarterbacks. We talked travel in the Big Ten for the various sports. 20 years later and the Hawkeyes flying into Champaign for football remains something of an issue.

You asked questions. I’m glad someone asked about the NLI. It’s time to take that seriously and find out specifically what we all need to know. Could there be a realignment, at least geographically, brought on by COVID-19?

Did Minnesota and Iowa State collude against Iowa? Collusion, where have I heard that word?

Iowa has had a decommitment. Decommits might be something in 2021 with the coronavirus basically halting travel and making recruiting visits tough to negotiate.

Thanks so much for listening!

