Megan Gustafson can't watch every Iowa women's basketball game from Poland, but she sees the team's potential

The Gazette
Former Hawkeye player Megan Gustafson salutes the crowd after a basketball game against Michigan State University at Car
Former Hawkeye player Megan Gustafson salutes the crowd after a basketball game against Michigan State University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, on Sunday, Jan 26, 2020. (David Harmantas/Freelance)

Ahead of Iowa’s first-round game Sunday in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, former Hawkeye All-American Megan Gustafson joins the On Iowa Podcast all the way from Poland.

With The Gazette’s Leah Vann and Jeff Linder, she discusses the potential of this Iowa team, the improvement she’s seen in Monika Czinano, NCAA tournament memories, the growth of women’s basketball, her pro career and more.

You can watch the show on YouTubeFacebook or Twitter, or listen to the podcast version via Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcher or Spotify.

