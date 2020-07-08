Jay Niemann on Iowa's defensive line, recruiting, his sons' success and more

Football coaching titles have gotten out of hand, but Jay Niemann does wear the assistant defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator hats for the Iowa football team.

Coach Niemann also happens to be the father of Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann and former Hawkeye and Kansas City Chief Ben Niemann.

Jay Niemann joined the On Iowa Podcast and we asked about all of that. Yes, Iowa recruited Ben away from Northern Illinois, where Jay was defensive coordinator. Yeah, it sucked, but, whoa, did that work out.

On the topic of race with Iowa football, Niemann said listening mode is moving into change mode. It’s not easy, but the process continues.

Since everyone has been good, we did get into some greasy, grimy football talk. Logan Lee and John Waggoner have some inside-outside potential that eventually will be looked at. Niemann believes the Hawkeyes could hit the ultra-healthy number of eight D-linemen in the rotation.

We talk Robert T. Green and all of it in this #oniowapod.

Thanks to coach Niemann for joining us! Thanks for listening. See you next week.

