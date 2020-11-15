First-term legislator Zach Wahls to lead Iowa Senate Democrats

Iowa Senate Democrats have elected first-term Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville to be their minority leader in the 2021 session.

Wahls, a credit union vice president, said the 18-member Senate caucus will focus on “defeating coronavirus with decisive action supporting essential workers, protecting Iowa families, and assisting small businesses.”

From his perspective representing all or parts of Cedar, Johnson and Muscatine counties, “I see firsthand the growing gap between the wealthiest few and the majority of Iowans across our state,” said Wahls, 29, who was elected to the Senate in 2018.

“A rising cost of living with stagnant wages meant that too many Iowa families were struggling — and that was before the coronavirus pandemic gripped our state,” he said.

Wahls was elected leader, replacing Sen. Janet Petersen of Des Moines, who did not seek re-election. His colleagues elected him during a virtual meeting Sunday afternoon.

Senate Democrats also elected Amanda Ragan of Mason City as whip and elected five assistant leaders: Nate Boulton of Des Moines, Bill Dotzler of Waterloo, Pam Jochum of Dubuque, Herman Quirmbach of Ames and Jackie Smith of Sioux City.

Senator-elect Sarah Trone Garriott of Windsor Heights also joined the virtual caucus.

The 2021 legislative session starts Jan. 11.

