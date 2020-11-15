News

First-term legislator Zach Wahls to lead Iowa Senate Democrats

Zach Wahls of Coralville was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018. (The Gazette.)
Zach Wahls of Coralville was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018. (The Gazette.)

Iowa Senate Democrats have elected first-term Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville to be their minority leader in the 2021 session.

Wahls, a credit union vice president, said the 18-member Senate caucus will focus on “defeating coronavirus with decisive action supporting essential workers, protecting Iowa families, and assisting small businesses.”

From his perspective representing all or parts of Cedar, Johnson and Muscatine counties, “I see firsthand the growing gap between the wealthiest few and the majority of Iowans across our state,” said Wahls, 29, who was elected to the Senate in 2018.

“A rising cost of living with stagnant wages meant that too many Iowa families were struggling — and that was before the coronavirus pandemic gripped our state,” he said.

Wahls was elected leader, replacing Sen. Janet Petersen of Des Moines, who did not seek re-election. His colleagues elected him during a virtual meeting Sunday afternoon.

Senate Democrats also elected Amanda Ragan of Mason City as whip and elected five assistant leaders: Nate Boulton of Des Moines, Bill Dotzler of Waterloo, Pam Jochum of Dubuque, Herman Quirmbach of Ames and Jackie Smith of Sioux City.

Senator-elect Sarah Trone Garriott of Windsor Heights also joined the virtual caucus.

The 2021 legislative session starts Jan. 11.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa continues to mark high hospitalizations due to coronavirus

GreenState Credit Union won't reopen Hiawatha branch

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rita Hart both attend orientation for new U.S. House members

Labor, civil rights groups charge Iowa OSHA failed to protect workers

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Murder conviction overturned for Marion man who stabbed ex-girlfriend 26 times and hid body in roll of carpet

Iowa State students, faculty condemn school response to College Republicans' call to arms after election

Hinson calls for more coronavirus testing, no national lockdown

Iowa Democrats could try offering rural voters a real choice

What the Biden agenda means for Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.