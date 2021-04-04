Woman dies in Linn County field fire

A woman died Sunday when a field fire in a rural Marion got out of control, authorities said.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 3:14 from the 3000 block of Gillmore Road.

Emergency personnel discovered a ditch fire that had spread. The woman who was attending the fire was on the ground, engulfed in flames and smoke. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation The name of the woman is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Linn County deputies were assisted by Sheriff Rescue 57, Marion Fire, Alburnett Fire and Area Ambulance.