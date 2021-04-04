News

Woman dies in Linn County field fire

A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (File photo)
A Linn County Sheriff’s Office squad car. (File photo)
The Gazette

A woman died Sunday when a field fire in a rural Marion got out of control, authorities said.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 3:14 from the 3000 block of Gillmore Road.

Emergency personnel discovered a ditch fire that had spread. The woman who was attending the fire was on the ground, engulfed in flames and smoke. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation The name of the woman is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Linn County deputies were assisted by Sheriff Rescue 57, Marion Fire, Alburnett Fire and Area Ambulance.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

CANCELED: Operation Quickfind for Emani King Lashmit of North Liberty

Cedar Rapids men arrested after shots-fired incident near downtown bar

Could a self-sustaining budget keep Iowa men's gymnastics alive?

Week in Iowa: Recap of news from around the state in the past week

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa governor signs 'constitutional carry' into law

Holocaust survivor shares firsthand account of what can happen when people blindly follow a leader and persecute others

In letter to state, Linn Public Health criticizes allocation of 1-dose COVID vaccines

Former University of Iowa hospitals manager sues over gender bias

How should Cedar Rapids replenish trees downed in derecho?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.