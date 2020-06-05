Where, when protests are in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids

Thousands plan to gather for peaceful protests and other events in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, leaving Floyd unable to breathe.

These are the planned events in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas in the coming days. To add an event, please email katie.brumbeloe@thegazette.com. Visit TheGazette.com for live coverage throughout the weekend.

Saturday

• Downtown Cedar Rapids, 5 to 8 p.m.:

Organizers are inviting the community to peacefully protest, beginning at Greene Square, where speakers will address the crowd for an hour. At 6 p.m., a march will begin throughout downtown, ending back at Greene Square at 8 p.m., when candlelight vigil will be held. During the march, organizers said they will stop traffic periodically for eight minutes and 46 seconds, representing the length of time the officer’s knee was on Floyd’s neck, according to the criminal complaint. “We encourage you to make signs, wear a mask, and practice social distancing, so that we can share our message while taking the appropriate safety measures,” organizers said on Facebook.

Visit the Facebook event for more details: facebook.com/events/552590638977392

• Downtown Iowa City, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

The organized peaceful protest will begin in the Pedestrian Mall near the fountain, starting with an hourlong open mic session for community members to speak. At noon, there will be a face-down silent protest for eight minutes and 46 seconds, then marchers will follow a planned route through the streets of downtown then back to the Ped Mall.

More details on Facebook: facebook.com/events/2715603958763902

• Iowa City’s Mercer Park, 2 p.m.

This event is the third in a series of neighborhood forums hosted by Iowa City community leaders, including Mayor Bruce Teague. People who attend will be able to speak and ask questions. Mercer Park is at 2701 Bradford Drive.

More on Facebook: facebook.com/events/561221114820485

Sunday

• S.T. Morrison Park in Coralville, 2 to 3 p.m.

The City of Coralville is hosting a community gathering, “Reflect, Heal, Act,” to help people learn how to take action on racial justice issues. The park is in the 1500 block between Seventh and Eighth streets.

More information on Facebook: facebook.com/events/2579563205633027

Monday

• Downtown Cedar Rapids, 9 p.m.

A march against racism is planned to begin at 9 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse, 111 Seventh Ave. SE, and end at the Linn County Courthouse on May’s Island.

Details on Facebook: facebook.com/events/973002846450374