News

Where, when protests are in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids

Protesters hold their signs up and listen to speakers during a rally at the University of Iowa Pentacrest in Iowa City o
Protesters hold their signs up and listen to speakers during a rally at the University of Iowa Pentacrest in Iowa City on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Thousands plan to gather for peaceful protests and other events in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, leaving Floyd unable to breathe.

These are the planned events in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas in the coming days. To add an event, please email katie.brumbeloe@thegazette.com. Visit TheGazette.com for live coverage throughout the weekend.

Saturday

Downtown Cedar Rapids, 5 to 8 p.m.:

Organizers are inviting the community to peacefully protest, beginning at Greene Square, where speakers will address the crowd for an hour. At 6 p.m., a march will begin throughout downtown, ending back at Greene Square at 8 p.m., when candlelight vigil will be held. During the march, organizers said they will stop traffic periodically for eight minutes and 46 seconds, representing the length of time the officer’s knee was on Floyd’s neck, according to the criminal complaint. “We encourage you to make signs, wear a mask, and practice social distancing, so that we can share our message while taking the appropriate safety measures,” organizers said on Facebook.

Visit the Facebook event for more details: facebook.com/events/552590638977392

Downtown Iowa City, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

The organized peaceful protest will begin in the Pedestrian Mall near the fountain, starting with an hourlong open mic session for community members to speak. At noon, there will be a face-down silent protest for eight minutes and 46 seconds, then marchers will follow a planned route through the streets of downtown then back to the Ped Mall.

More details on Facebook: facebook.com/events/2715603958763902

Iowa City’s Mercer Park, 2 p.m.

This event is the third in a series of neighborhood forums hosted by Iowa City community leaders, including Mayor Bruce Teague. People who attend will be able to speak and ask questions. Mercer Park is at 2701 Bradford Drive.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

More on Facebook: facebook.com/events/561221114820485

Sunday

S.T. Morrison Park in Coralville, 2 to 3 p.m.

The City of Coralville is hosting a community gathering, “Reflect, Heal, Act,” to help people learn how to take action on racial justice issues. The park is in the 1500 block between Seventh and Eighth streets.

More information on Facebook: facebook.com/events/2579563205633027

Monday

Downtown Cedar Rapids, 9 p.m.

A march against racism is planned to begin at 9 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse, 111 Seventh Ave. SE, and end at the Linn County Courthouse on May’s Island.

Details on Facebook: facebook.com/events/973002846450374

katieb

All articles by Katie

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa lawmakers consider racial justice reforms

Iowa City, University of Iowa commit to police reviews, reform

Uptown Bill's leaves Iowa City building after economic impact of coronavirus

Family angry over plea deal for man who fatally shot two 18-year-olds in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City protesters reach Interstate 80 again, with a very different result

Iowa regents freeze tuition rates for fall; students request it last longer

Iowa Supreme Court allows amusement park death lawsuit to move forward

Deere talks future of agriculture at EntreFEST 2020

Cedar Rapids civil rights lawyer says reforms are needed to stop police misconduct

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.