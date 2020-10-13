How can you stop those tiny black bugs with a mean bite? It's not bug spray but what you wear

If you’ve spent any time outside the past couple weeks, you’ve probably had some run-ins with tiny black and white bugs that pack a shockingly painful bite given their minuscule size.

They’re commonly called minute pirate bugs or insidious flower bugs and they are a common biting pest that plague those living in the eastern half of the United States every fall, according to Dr. Donald Lewis, a Professor and Extension Entomologist with Iowa State University’s Department of Entomology.

“I suspect that one of the first people who identified these bugs must have been bitten by one, and it hurt so bad that they went ‘Arrr, and the name pirate bug stuck,’” Lewis said.

About 1/5 of an inch of an inch in size, Lewis said minute pirate bugs are “coldblooded predators.”

“They are coldblooded killers,” he said. “They spend the summer in the garden, in the trees and in the fields where they stab the eggs of other insects with that blunt little beak, and then they suck them dry, so their food is the eggs of other insects. So, all summer long, when there were lots of bugs laying egg, they were beneficial and they provided some biological control.”

But, come fall, it’s the prate bugs that become the pests.

“When we get into fall, and the end of the year, they don’t have eggs left in the garden or in the trees or in the fields to eat, that’s when begin to wander,” he said. “And that’s when they come into our parks and into our backyards and they hop up the ladder to where you’re painting on the side of your house, and they bite that exposed skin — your hands, your ankles your wrists, your arms — and I think they are testing or tasting to see if you are a potential food source. Once they find out you’re not food, they leave you alone, but not before giving you a good painful bite.”

It’s actually not even a bite at all, Lewis continued. Instead, the bug is actually probing with their “blunt little beak” — similar to those of stink bugs or box elder bugs — into your skin.

“But they’re not injecting venom, they’re not biting you too feed on blood and they’re also not transmitting any diseases,” Lewis said. “So, you’re just getting to experience the annoyance of being bitten and being tasted by a tiny insect that happens to pack a painful bite that is significantly disproportionate to their tiny size.”

Why their bite is so painful is not yet know, but Lewis said he has a few theories.

“One is, they are not adapted for secretly feeding on their host,” he said. “When ticks bite you or when mosquitoes bite you, it’s very stealthy. They sneak up on you, they very carefully insert their mouth parts, and they may even inject an anesthetic so that you don’t feel it. These minute pirate bugs have a blunt little beak that they jab mercilessly through the eggshell of insect eggs, and for that reason, they don’t need any finesse. They can just bluntly stab at something that’s not going to try to get away from them.”

Lewis said there may also be some saliva on the pirate bug’s beak that perhaps causes a reaction with human skin, but that is a theory, not a certainty.

“I can tell you the pain can vary from person to person,” he said. “For some people the bite doesn’t hurt at all and for others it can be very painful. It can also cause a variety of reactions. For some there may be no reaction after the bite, while other might react like they would to an allergen where the bites could swell up and itch for several days.”

Bug spray won’t stop them, but what you wear might

Minute pirate bugs are typically impervious to bug repellents, Lewis said, and spraying to control them is impractical. The best defense, he said, is covering exposed skin — not exactly what anyone wants to do during the last few warm days of the year — and wearing darker colors as the bugs are typically drawn to lighter hues.

The level of minute pirate bug activity can vary from year to year, and though it may be impossible to state whether the bugs are more active this year, Lewis said he has gotten more calls than usual in the past few weeks.

“The good news is this doesn’t last forever,” he said. “The bad news is they are active on the warmest prettiest fall days in October. But when the temperatures cool, they are much less active, and when it freezes they’ll be gone and we won’t see them until next October.”

