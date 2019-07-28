Video compilation of Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive in Wisconsin and Minnesota last week

Here is a video compilation of the Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive’s travels and stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin between July 20 and July 23, as Union Pacific celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.
The 1.2-million pound engine will be visiting Cedar Rapids and other Eastern Iowa locations Tuesday as part of The Great Race Across the Midwest.
