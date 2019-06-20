Susie Weinacht not seeking re-election to Cedar Rapids City Council

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two-term Cedar Rapids City Council member Susie Weinacht will not seek re-election, she announced Thursday.

Weinacht was elected to an at-large seat in 2013 for a two-year term and re-elected to a four-year term in 2015. She has served as mayor pro tempore this year and leads the Public Safety and Youth Services committee.

Public safety, economic development, housing, youth initiatives and flood recovery have been top priorities, she said.

She helped launch a collaboration with Iowa Works to employ youth ages 16-24, a project-based learning experience in which high school students earned class credit while working with city officials, and a partnership among the Cedar Rapids Community School District, Cedar Rapids Police Department and nonprofit youth organizations for a peer-to-peer leadership mentor program, she said.

Weinacht did not say specifically what she will do next.

“I identify servant leadership as an area of passion, and appreciate the challenges within the spectrum of public service,” she said in a news release. “I’m ready to broaden my scope to improve quality of life for folks regionally and across our state in whatever form that takes.”

Incumbent Ann Poe, union leader Pat Loeffler and political activist Gage West have announced candidacies for the two at-large seats that will be on the ballot Nov. 5.

