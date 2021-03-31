News

Rita Hart drops Iowa 2nd District election challenge amid increasing backlash

Former Iowa Sen. Rita Hart poses for a portrait while taking a walk around her farm in Wheatland before finding out the
Former Iowa Sen. Rita Hart poses for a portrait while taking a walk around her farm in Wheatland before finding out the results for the general election Nov. 3, 2020. (Katina Zentz/Des Moines Register freelance)
By Tom Barton, Quad-City Times

Democrat Rita Hart has withdrawn her election contest of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race, after months spent asking Congress to investigate U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ six-vote win.

The news comes just hours after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy made a stop in Davenport alongside Miller-Meeks decrying an effort by House Democrats to potentially overturn Iowa’s state-certified results in one of the closest federal races in U.S. history. And it follows weeks of persistent House GOP attacks and fundraising efforts decrying Hart’s challenge as a partisan power-grab, and after a handful of moderate House Democrats in competitive districts expressed reservations at the prospect of the Democratic-controlled House reversing a state-certified election and unseating Miller-Meeks.

“After many conversations with people I trust about the future of this contest, I have made the decision to withdraw my contest before the House Committee on Administration,” Hart said in a statement Wednesday. “Since Election Day, and throughout this entire process, my mission has been about ensuring the voices of Iowans who followed the law are not silenced. I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own. The work of ensuring it does not happen again will continue beyond this campaign.”

 

