Rita Hart drops Iowa 2nd District election challenge amid increasing backlash

Democrat Rita Hart has withdrawn her election contest of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race, after months spent asking Congress to investigate U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ six-vote win.
The news comes just hours after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy made a stop in Davenport alongside Miller-Meeks decrying an effort by House Democrats to potentially overturn Iowa’s state-certified results in one of the closest federal races in U.S. history. And it follows weeks of persistent House GOP attacks and fundraising efforts decrying Hart’s challenge as a partisan power-grab, and after a handful of moderate House Democrats in competitive districts expressed reservations at the prospect of the Democratic-controlled House reversing a state-certified election and unseating Miller-Meeks.
“After many conversations with people I trust about the future of this contest, I have made the decision to withdraw my contest before the House Committee on Administration,” Hart said in a statement Wednesday. “Since Election Day, and throughout this entire process, my mission has been about ensuring the voices of Iowans who followed the law are not silenced. I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own. The work of ensuring it does not happen again will continue beyond this campaign.”
MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Help wanted: Iowa men’s basketball needs a center
- Jack Nunge transferring out of Iowa men’s basketball program
- Starting Thursday, boat operators required to wear engine cutoff switch
- Jordan Bohannon says he’ll return to Iowa men's basketball if state NIL bill passes
- Iowa senators advance charter school expansion
- Cedar Rapids student’s artwork earns Grant Wood Legacy Prize