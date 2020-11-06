Renters: You might qualify for funds if derecho affected you

More than $1 million is available to assist eligible renters affected by the Aug. 10 derecho, the Iowa Finance Authority board announced Thursday.

The money will go to renters who live in 12 counties — Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story or Tama. The counties were approved for individuals assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the derecho.

To be eligible for assistance, renters must have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area’s median income.

The city of Cedar Rapids, the Eastern Iowa Housing Corp. and Anawim Housing in Des Moines were each awarded $364,000 to offer rental assistance.

Renters seeking assistance should contact one of these agencies to check on eligibility and apply.

“Today’s announcement will provide direct assistance to many Iowans struggling to pay their rent because of this summer’s derecho,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. “The state of Iowa is committed to full recovery no matter how long it takes.”

The grants are coming from the federal HOMES program.

In addition, eligible renters and homeowners in any area of the state who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may also apply for assistance under the Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program through Dec. 4. Information is available at iowahousingrecovery.com.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com

For help

City of Cedar Rapids rental program contact: (319) 286-5872 | Website

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Corp. Rental program contact: (563) 588-1963 | Website