Wrong-way collision kills 2 on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids

Two drivers were killed late Sunday when a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 collided with an oncoming vehicle near Edgewood Road SW.

At about 11:40 p.m., police received a report of the wrong-way driver, according to a news release. A report followed soon after about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 at Edgewood Road.

Police confirmed that the driver in each vehicle died from their injuries. They have not yet released the names of those involved.

The westbound lanes of Highway 30 at Edgewood Road were closed for a time but have been reopened.