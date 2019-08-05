Public Safety

Wrong-way collision kills 2 on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids

Location of wrong-way crash on Highway 30 at Edgewood Road SW, Cedar Rapids, on August 4, 2019. (Google maps)
Location of wrong-way crash on Highway 30 at Edgewood Road SW, Cedar Rapids, on August 4, 2019. (Google maps)
The Gazette

Two drivers were killed late Sunday when a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 collided with an oncoming vehicle near Edgewood Road SW.

At about 11:40 p.m., police received a report of the wrong-way driver, according to a news release. A report followed soon after about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 at Edgewood Road.

Police confirmed that the driver in each vehicle died from their injuries. They have not yet released the names of those involved.

The westbound lanes of Highway 30 at Edgewood Road were closed for a time but have been reopened.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

First responders often the last to get help for mental health, trauma

Cedar Rapids shots fired incidents, injuries over weekend

In less than a minute, Ohio gunman kills nine people, including sister

Marion man sentenced to 50 years in fatal shooting of AnnaElise Edgeton

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Renters beware: Some Iowa City-area landlords charging 'reservation deposits'

Christian-metal band Fit for a King headlining four-band concert at the Blue Moose Tap House

Turkeyfoot Folk School in Iowa City fosters connections with outdoors, traditional skills

Iowa taxpayers spend millions covering state workers' bad behavior

UI Hospitals has 'healthy appetite' for improving low marks from patients

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.