Public Safety

Woman held at gunpoint at Cedar Rapids motel, suspect leads police on chase

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after he allegedly held a woman against her will and led police on a high-speed chase.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were notified at about 9:25 a.m. that a 41-year-old woman was being held against her will at Inn Circle, 5560 C Street SW. The caller reported the woman’s alleged captor had a gun, police said.

While were en route, officers were informed the man and woman had gotten into a black Nissan Altima and headed north from the Inn Circle on Sixth Street SW. Witnesses reported the woman was driving the vehicle while the man held her at gunpoint.

At about the time officers arrived in the area, the police department said the woman jumped out of the car near Sixth Street SW and Hawkeye Downs Road and the suspect took off in the vehicle. Heading on Hawkeye Downs Road toward J Street SW.

Officers gave chase at approximately 9:30 a.m. police said and less than 10 minutes later, the suspect vehicle flipped and rolled into a tree near Haven Court and Wilson Avenue SW. The suspect, identified as Joshua J. Bradshaw, was taken into custody.

Police said a handgun was also recovered.

Police said Bradshaw was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and will be transferred to Linn County Jail once the hospital releases him.

Bradshaw faces charges of false imprisonment and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as several traffic violations.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

