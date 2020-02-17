Public Safety

Woman forced to watch 'Roots' to 'understand her racism,' Cedar Rapids police say

Robert Noye
Robert Noye

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man who was arrested Monday is accused of holding a woman captive and forcing her to watch “Roots” — a nine-hour miniseries that chronicles author Alex Haley’s family line from the capture and enslavement of his ancestor Kunta Kinte to the liberation of Kinte’s descendants.

Robert Lee Noye, 52, forced the woman to sit with him, at a residence in the 700 block of Second Avenue SW and watch the series “so she could better understand her racism,” according to a criminal complaint.

When she tried to move, Noye told her to “remain seated and watch the movie with him or he would kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago,” the complaint said.

Noye faces charges of first-degree harassment and false imprisonment.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa district to pay $4.8M to settle suit in fatal school bus fire

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 4

Retired police, criminalists describe handling of evidence in Michelle Martinko murder case

No students injured after parked school bus hit by oncoming car near West Branch

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Wesleyan won't return donor's gift, despite sitting idle for years

When Diamond V departs plant, will it become an eyesore or an impetus for Time Check neighborhood?

California entity buys Whirlpool warehouse in North Liberty for $28 million

Pier 1 files for bankruptcy

Ken Kirby, who died Saturday, pushed for Alzheimer's to be recognized cause of death

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.