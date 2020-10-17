Public Safety

Woman dies in custody in the Linn County Jail

The Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of a woman who was taken into custody Saturday morning.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unresponsive and unconscious at 3:19 p.m. Saturday in the female arraignment cellblock of the Linn County Correctional Center. The woman was in custody starting at 10:19 a.m. Saturday and had been checked on by jail staff at 2:35 p.m. before the medical emergency.

Two sheriff paramedics and a jail nurse responded to the cell block after the woman was found and the medical alert was sounded. Upon their arrival, they reported the woman was not breathing and had no pulse. The woman was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, where she was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived, according to the release.

According to the release, the woman had been checked on previously at 2:35 p.m. after posting her bond to leave the jail. After reviewing video, jail officials say they have found no apparent cause for the woman’s death, and an autopsy has been ordered.

The incident remains under investigation. The woman’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be properly notified.

