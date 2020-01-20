CEDAR RAPIDS — A white, powdery substance was found in a letter that was sent to a freight trucking company in southwest Cedar Rapids, police said Monday.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said Cedar Rapids police and firefighters responded at 9 a.m. Monday to Don Hummer Trucking, 505 33rd Ave. SW, after someone reported finding a suspicious substance inside a letter.

Buelow said two employees were affected by the incident — they were in a conference room where the letter was opened and were able to contain the situation to that room. Additionally, there were about 50 to 60 employees in other parts of the building, but they also were unaffected, Buelow said.

Officials investigating determined the substance was not harmful, Buelow said.

The person who sent the letter, who police have not identified, had applied for a job but was never hired by the company, a company spokesperson told The Gazette. The police department and postal inspectors are continuing to investigate, and police said charges are likely.

