Driver arrested after high-speed chase through southwest Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a Waterloo man over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a drunken or drug-induced high-speed chase through southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were in the 1600 block of C Street SW early Saturday when a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu sped by, almost hitting an officer.

A short time later, officers were approached by a person who said that same vehicle ran a stop sign as it was going south from 16th Avenue and C Street SW toward Bowling Street SW.

The officer, police said, put out an “attempt to locate” on the vehicle, which was spotted at about 12:40 a.m.

Officers chased the vehicle through southwest Cedar Rapids while the vehicle blew through stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road, squealed its tires, and at times reached speeds ranging from 85 mph to more than 110 mph.

After chasing the vehicle for several miles, police said the officers had to back off as the vehicle pulled onto Swan Lake Road — a gravel road — and headed west into Johnson County.

The vehicle was stopped just after 1 a.m. by Johnson County deputies at Swan Lake Road and Green Castle Road.

The driver was identified as 47-year-old Andrew P. Mork, according to the criminal complaint.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Once in custody, police said a bag of about four grams of methamphetamine and a 4-inch knife were found in Mork’s possession. He also allegedly failed a field sobriety test.

Mork faces charges of attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, as well as a multitude of traffic violations.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com