Public Safety

Victim found dead at Cedar Rapids condominium fire

Arrowridge Condominiums (Cedar Rapids Assessor photo)
Arrowridge Condominiums (Cedar Rapids Assessor photo)
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids firefighters responding to a condominium fire this afternoon found a deceased victim inside a doorway.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:03 p.m. for a fire at Arrowridge Condominiums at 5145 Johnson Avenue SW, according to a news release. Flames were not showing from outside the two-story, four-unit complex as firefighters arrived.

Firefighters encountered thick smoke and located the victim as they opened the front door, the release stated. The victim was removed from the building and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identification is not being released pending notification of family members.

Firefighters and fire investigators were still on the scene and investigating at the time of the news release.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Judge sentences Mechanicsville man to probation for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

Complaint: North Liberty man stole jewelry in Coralville to pay fees on previous theft case

U.S. disaster aid won't cover Iowa crops drowned by Midwest floods

Chicago homicide suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Details of Chris Bagley's death revealed during court hearing

What we know so far about the changes to Iowa's Medicaid program

University of Iowa wants to erect 'gateway monuments' across campus

Recent flooding in Iowa, Nebraska expected to dampen start to planting season

Aldi sets sustainability goals

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.