Victim found dead at Cedar Rapids condominium fire

Cedar Rapids firefighters responding to a condominium fire this afternoon found a deceased victim inside a doorway.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:03 p.m. for a fire at Arrowridge Condominiums at 5145 Johnson Avenue SW, according to a news release. Flames were not showing from outside the two-story, four-unit complex as firefighters arrived.

Firefighters encountered thick smoke and located the victim as they opened the front door, the release stated. The victim was removed from the building and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identification is not being released pending notification of family members.

Firefighters and fire investigators were still on the scene and investigating at the time of the news release.