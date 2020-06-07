Vandals tag Kinnick with spray paint after former players decry racial bias

IOWA CITY — Vandals struck Kinnick Stadium — and the statue of legendary Heisman Trophy winner Nile Kinnick — as well as parts of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as protesters swept through the area late Saturday.

The pervasive spray painting came just hours after Iowa Hawkeye football Coach Kirk Ferentz and athletics director Gary Barta announced an independent, external review of the football program following many social media posts from former African American players, calling the program a culture of racial inequality.

Strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave Saturday night after some former players had singled him out on Twitter.

Fans of @HawkeyeFootball *must* be more upset about the words and experiences endured by black Hawkeyes than the words spray painted on our stadium. Vandalism is a bummer, but the humanity, safety, and lives of our black players are so much more important.#HawksFlyTogether — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) June 7, 2020

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek published a photo of the vandalism on his personal Facebook page Saturday night, showing individuals huddled around the Nile Kinnick statue located in front of the main entrance to Kinnick Stadium.

“So very sad tonight. Vandalizing the U of I hospital and Kinnick stadium,” Pulkrabek’s post read. “And now spray painting the statue of Nile Kinnick.”

Kinnick in 1939 won Iowa’s first Heisman. During World War II, he served as a pilot on an aircraft carrier in the Caribbean. In June 1943, he crash-landed in the sea and was killed.

His family initially balked at the idea of naming the UI stadium after him, saying he should not be singled out among the many who made sacrifices in the war. The family later relented to calls for the facility to honor him.

Protests have taken place in Iowa City for nearly a week, calling for change in policing after the death of Minneapolis man, George Floyd, while in police custody there. Thousands were in attendance at protests throughout Saturday.

Former Iowa football players took to Twitter to express feelings toward the vandalism at Kinnick Stadium, including former defensive tackle Carl Davis, former defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, former wide receiver Tevaun Smith and former running back Akrum Wadley.

Davis later tweeted that he and Johnson would head to Iowa City to help clean up the paint and any damages to the stadium. Others were helping with cleaning late Saturday and early Sunday, too.

State Sen, Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, tweeted Sunday morning that fans should be more upset about the experiences endured by black Hawkeyes than the spray paint at Kinnick Stadium.

