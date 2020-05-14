U.S. Marshals ask for help to find fugitive wanted for homicide in Michigan

CEDAR RAPIDS — The U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive who is wanted on homicide and weapons charges in Michigan.

Franky Joseph Ackley, 24, was last known to be living in Cedar Rapids, according to the task force. The charges stem from a March 6 incident in Jackson, Mich.

Ackley is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a cleft lip and a tattoo on his left hand.

A “wanted poster” also will be broadcast on digital billboards at the following locations throughout Cedar Rapids:

• 242 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, Stuff Etc.

• Council Street NE, across from Subway

• Edgewood Road and Wilson Avenue SW

• First Avenue and 12th Street SE, from 3 p.m. to midnight starting Friday

• Interstate 380

• 120 Collins Rd. NE, Collins Road Square

• 1201 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, across from McDonald’s

And also billboards in Cedar Falls:

• First and Tremont streets

• University Avenue west of Rownd Street

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ackley, please contact the U.S. Marshals at (319) 362-4411.

The U.S. Marshals Service is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations. Nationwide, 60 local task forces are dedicated to violent crime reduction by locating and apprehending wanted criminals. These task forces also serve as the central point for agencies to share information on fugitive matters. The Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force consists of officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com