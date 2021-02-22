Public Safety

Former U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan Jr. joins Chicago law firm

Focus on white collar criminal defense and commercial litigation

U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan, Jr. speaks at a news conference at the U.S. District Courthouse for the Northern District of
U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan, Jr. speaks at a news conference at the U.S. District Courthouse for the Northern District of Iowa in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CHICAGO — Former U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan Jr., who retired last week from the U.S. Department of Justice after 23 years, has joined Taft Law in Chicago as a partner in the firm’s white collar criminal defense and commercial litigation practice groups.

Deegan retired from federal service before the U.S. Department of Justice requested resignations earlier this month from federal prosecutors appointed by former President Donald Trump.

It is typical for incoming presidents to replace and appoint new top prosecutors in each district.

“Representing our nation has been the privilege of my lifetime, and it has been an honor to have been entrusted with that responsibility, Deegan, in a Taft Law announcement, said Monday. “I look forward to joining Taft and continuing to serve through private practice. Taft’s solid reputation and the opportunity to build upon the success of its white collar practice were compelling reasons in my decision-making process regarding the next chapter of my career.”

Deegan has extensive national experience in white collar litigation and corporate compliance after serving on the U.S. Attorney General’s Advisory Subcommittee for white collar fraud, Taft officials said in a statement. His background offers a unique understanding of how to navigate through complex investigations and prosecutions.

Deegan joins the ranks of other Taft attorneys who were previously with the Department of Justice in various roles. He brings an “exceptional breadth of capabilities to the firm,” after serving with the justice department and leading numerous federal prosecutions, including matters in white collar crime, financial fraud, banking and business crime, opioids and methamphetamine trafficking, and police misconduct, the announcement stated.

Deegan started his career in 1998 when he took a position in the district’s Sioux City office as a special assistant U.S. Attorney through the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. He then became an assistant U.S. attorney in 1999.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of his department career, Deegan also served in the U.S. District of the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit. From early 2015 until his confirmation as U.S. Attorney of this district in September 2017, he served as the chief of the criminal division for the Northern District of Iowa.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

More derecho repairs needed? Here's how to navigate building permits in Cedar Rapids

Winter crashes imperil Iowa state snow plows and police cruisers

Police: Cedar Rapids man broke facial bones in vicious attack, posted video on Facebook

Authorities: Woman killed at southwest Cedar Rapids motel, suspect shot by police

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

'Like the Hunger Games' Many older Iowa residents unsuccessful in finding COVID-19 vaccine feel pitted against each other for survival

Dorms at Iowa universities lose tens of million in pandemic

Iowa regents consider plan to replace UNI-Dome fabric roof

Linn County voters may again face gambling question

Eastern Iowa Airport's nonstop flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor to pause in April, resume in June

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.