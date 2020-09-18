Public Safety

Trial won't start next month for Iowa City man accused of fatally stabbing his wife

Coronavirus restrictions at jail have limited his time with lawyer to review evidence, motion states

Roy Browning Jr.
Roy Browning Jr.

IOWA CITY — The trial for a man accused of killing his wife, a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics budget executive, over his risky loans and money troubles, will not start next month in Johnson County District Court.

Roy Carl Browning Jr., 67, charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of JoEllen Browning, 65, on April 5 in their Iowa City home, asked the court Friday to continue his trial because the coronavirus health crisis has limited his time to spend with his lawyer in a confidential setting because of safety precautions and restrictions in jail.

Leon Spies, Browning’s attorney, in his motion, said he hasn’t had enough time to go over the “voluminous” case files and discuss what pretrial motions may be needed.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness didn’t resist the motion.

The trial was previously set to start Oct. 13.

6th Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever set a trial scheduling phone conference for next Friday.

Investigators said Browning had taken out high-interest loans and was covertly moving money from the couple’s savings into his personal account without his wife’s knowledge.

Apparently, that information was going to be revealed to JoEllen Browning the day her body was found on the floor of the bedroom with multiple stab wounds to her front and back torso and on her left hand, according to court documents.

According to a search warrant affidavit, police responded to a 911 call placed by Roy Browning at 6:59 a.m. April 5, who reported his wife was “unresponsive.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A forensic pathologist determined the cause of death was “sharp-force injuries,” and her death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

There were no signs of a break-in at the home, court documents showed. Blood was found in the couple’s master bedroom and in the shower. Blood also was found on the right hand fingernail clippings of JoEllen. A blood analysis showed it belonged to her and her husband.

Less than 1 out of 310 trillion of unrelated individuals would have the same profile, according to the affidavit.

JoEllen Browning had a retirement account and life insurance policy worth more than $2 million, according to court documents. Her husband had no source of income, and there was evidence he was making financial transactions without her knowledge.

Investigators found photos of “apparent banking records” at the home. But when compared with known records, they found “numerous discrepancies” between the documents, including a photo of a nonexistent account.

A text message from JoEllen Browning to her husband showed they had scheduled a meeting at their financial institution at 8 a.m. April 5 — an hour before she was found dead, according to court documents. About 20 minutes after Roy confirmed via text message he was aware of the meeting, he was at a paint supply store buying rubber gloves and towels, documents showed.

Roy Browning remains in jail under a $5 million bail. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

Mehaffey

The Gazette

All articles by Trish

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Autopsy confirms Iowa City woman's drowning was accidental, sheriff's office reports as it closes investigation

Did derecho result in more coronavirus cases in Eastern Iowa?

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to over 3 years for illegally possessing firearms as drug user

Iowa City manager recommends El Paso officer as city's next police chief, emphasizing 'period of change'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Reynolds extends bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

Iowa City schools to start in-person hybrid learning Sept. 28

Construction starts Monday on projects for Cedar Rapids flood control system

With pandemic, flu shots 'more important this year than ever before'

Tiffin's Park Place developers sign major tenant

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.