Trial won't start next month for Iowa City man accused of fatally stabbing his wife

IOWA CITY — The trial for a man accused of killing his wife, a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics budget executive, over his risky loans and money troubles, will not start next month in Johnson County District Court.

Roy Carl Browning Jr., 67, charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of JoEllen Browning, 65, on April 5 in their Iowa City home, asked the court Friday to continue his trial because the coronavirus health crisis has limited his time to spend with his lawyer in a confidential setting because of safety precautions and restrictions in jail.

Leon Spies, Browning’s attorney, in his motion, said he hasn’t had enough time to go over the “voluminous” case files and discuss what pretrial motions may be needed.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness didn’t resist the motion.

The trial was previously set to start Oct. 13.

6th Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever set a trial scheduling phone conference for next Friday.

Investigators said Browning had taken out high-interest loans and was covertly moving money from the couple’s savings into his personal account without his wife’s knowledge.

Apparently, that information was going to be revealed to JoEllen Browning the day her body was found on the floor of the bedroom with multiple stab wounds to her front and back torso and on her left hand, according to court documents.

According to a search warrant affidavit, police responded to a 911 call placed by Roy Browning at 6:59 a.m. April 5, who reported his wife was “unresponsive.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A forensic pathologist determined the cause of death was “sharp-force injuries,” and her death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

There were no signs of a break-in at the home, court documents showed. Blood was found in the couple’s master bedroom and in the shower. Blood also was found on the right hand fingernail clippings of JoEllen. A blood analysis showed it belonged to her and her husband.

Less than 1 out of 310 trillion of unrelated individuals would have the same profile, according to the affidavit.

JoEllen Browning had a retirement account and life insurance policy worth more than $2 million, according to court documents. Her husband had no source of income, and there was evidence he was making financial transactions without her knowledge.

Investigators found photos of “apparent banking records” at the home. But when compared with known records, they found “numerous discrepancies” between the documents, including a photo of a nonexistent account.

A text message from JoEllen Browning to her husband showed they had scheduled a meeting at their financial institution at 8 a.m. April 5 — an hour before she was found dead, according to court documents. About 20 minutes after Roy confirmed via text message he was aware of the meeting, he was at a paint supply store buying rubber gloves and towels, documents showed.

Roy Browning remains in jail under a $5 million bail. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com