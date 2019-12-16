Trial reset to July for two men accused of stabbing Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS — The trial for two men charged in the fatal stabbing of Chris Bagley last December has been tentatively set for July 6 in Linn County District Court.

Drew Blahnik and Drew Wagner, both 32, of Cedar Rapids, were in court Monday for a pretrial hearing. Blahnik and Wagner are each charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor.

6th Judicial District Judge Christopher Bruns said the trial date is tentative because both men may ask the court to separate their cases and both could ask for a change of venue.

Wagner plans to hire a private attorney, instead of a public defender, so his new attorney may have an issue with the July date, Bruns also pointed out.

No other issues, besides setting deadlines for motions, were discussed during the hearing.

Bagley’s father, Stewart Bagley, who attended the hearing, along with several family members and friends, said afterward that he expected the original trial date in February to be reset. He doesn’t like the wait but understands it and is happy to see it moving through the process.

He said the 76 days of waiting after his son went missing Dec. 13, 2018 until March 1 when authorities found his body buried in the frozen ground on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids was most “agonizing” for the family.

“I understand this and just happy it’s moving now … toward a resolution,” Stewart Bagley said. Paul Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids, already sentenced to 14 years for firearms and drugs, also is charged in Bagley’s death with abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution. He is being tried separately and his trial is set Jan. 13. His trial could be delayed because he will likely testify against Blahnik and Wagner.

Several individuals connected to Bagley, 31, of Walker, through drug activities have been charged or convicted of drugs and firearms violations in the investigation.

Bagley, a husband and father of two, left home Dec. 13, 2018, with a woman his wife didn’t know and didn’t return.

During a federal court hearing in April, authorities said Bagley was killed during a fight over drug robberies of Andrew Shaw, 31, of Cedar Rapids, a convicted, large-scale marijuana trafficker.

Bagley, Blahnik, Wagner and Hoff all sold drugs for Shaw, according to testimony.

Wagner confronted Bagley about the robberies Dec. 14, 2018 at Hoff’s mobile home and the two started fighting, authorities said. Blahnik then stabbed Bagley, federal agents testified.

Wagner and Blahnik buried Bagley in the yard where Wagner was living in southeast Cedar Rapids, authorities said.

Authorities recovered Bagley’s body in March.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Blahnik and Wagner face life in prison without the parole, and Hoff, if convicted, faces up to seven years.

