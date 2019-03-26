Trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will be moved out of Poweshiek County

MONTEZUMA - A judge cancelled a hearing Tuesday on moving a trial for the man accused of fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts last July because the defense and prosecution agree it should be moved out of Poweshiek County.

Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, asked for the move based on extensive pretrial publicity, arguing their client couldn’t have a fair and impartial jury because hundreds of people volunteered in the month-long search for 20-year-old University of Iowa student after she vanished while jogging July 8 in her hometown of Brooklyn.

This case has also drawn local and national attention of the press and social media groups, Chad Frese, Rivera’s lawyer, said in a motion. There was also publicity surrounding the fact that Rivera is a Mexican national who is undocumented, and those opinions have created more prejudice in the county.

The prosecution also said, in a motion, that a fair and impartial jury cannot be selected in the county based on the nature of the crime, and many prospective jurors likely would have the facts of the case and have “substantial knowledge of the investigation.

“The death of Mollie Tibbetts has touched many of the residents of Poweshiek County and her death has significantly and emotionally affected many of the residents of the county and prospective jurors,” Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver, in the motion, said.

Klaver pointed out the defense is not allowed to choose where the trial is to be moved. If the court does move the trial, the prosecution just asks that the judge consider a county with similar demographics as Poweshiek, and a courthouse that is easily accessible.

Eighth Judicial District Joel Yates, in a motion, said the defense and prosecution are in the process of working on a formal consent regarding moving the trial.

Yates will likely talk with lawyers about prospective counties and may set a new trial date.

Rivera, charged with first-degree murder, is accused of abducting and killing Tibbetts, according to a criminal complaint.

A preliminary autopsy showed Tibbetts died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” which indicates she was stabbed with a knife or other sharp object.

Rivera, who was illegally living and working in the United States, had been living and working as a farmhand in the area for years, authorities said.

Rivera remains in jail on a $5 million bail. The trial was previously set for Sept. 3.

