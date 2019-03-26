Public Safety

Trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will be moved out of Poweshiek County

Defense and prosecution agreed on venue change

FILE PHOTO: Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, arrives for his initial appearance on a charge of first-degree murder during at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
FILE PHOTO: Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, arrives for his initial appearance on a charge of first-degree murder during at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

MONTEZUMA - A judge cancelled a hearing Tuesday on moving a trial for the man accused of fatally stabbing Mollie Tibbetts last July because the defense and prosecution agree it should be moved out of Poweshiek County.

Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, asked for the move based on extensive pretrial publicity, arguing their client couldn’t have a fair and impartial jury because hundreds of people volunteered in the month-long search for 20-year-old University of Iowa student after she vanished while jogging July 8 in her hometown of Brooklyn.

This case has also drawn local and national attention of the press and social media groups, Chad Frese, Rivera’s lawyer, said in a motion. There was also publicity surrounding the fact that Rivera is a Mexican national who is undocumented, and those opinions have created more prejudice in the county.

The prosecution also said, in a motion, that a fair and impartial jury cannot be selected in the county based on the nature of the crime, and many prospective jurors likely would have the facts of the case and have “substantial knowledge of the investigation.

“The death of Mollie Tibbetts has touched many of the residents of Poweshiek County and her death has significantly and emotionally affected many of the residents of the county and prospective jurors,” Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver, in the motion, said.

Klaver pointed out the defense is not allowed to choose where the trial is to be moved. If the court does move the trial, the prosecution just asks that the judge consider a county with similar demographics as Poweshiek, and a courthouse that is easily accessible.

Eighth Judicial District Joel Yates, in a motion, said the defense and prosecution are in the process of working on a formal consent regarding moving the trial.

Yates will likely talk with lawyers about prospective counties and may set a new trial date.   

Rivera, charged with first-degree murder, is accused of abducting and killing Tibbetts, according to a criminal complaint.

A preliminary autopsy showed Tibbetts died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” which indicates she was stabbed with a knife or other sharp object.

Rivera, who was illegally living and working in the United States, had been living and working as a farmhand in the area for years, authorities said.

Rivera remains in jail on a $5 million bail. The trial was previously set for Sept. 3.

• Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Judge denies lowering bail for 19-year-old Marion man accused of causing his head injury to infant son

Cedar Rapids fire chief candidate meet-and-greet Thursday

Iowa flood disaster not over 'by a long shot'

ACLU sues Iowa Public Information Board over Autumn Steele records

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

80/35 music festival in Des Moines announces 2019 lineup

Iowa counties among healthiest in nation, new report says

Cedar Rapids' Twin Pines Golf Course opens Wednesday

Cook County prosecutors drop charges against 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett

NASA cancels first all-women spacewalk due to lack of small spacesuits

Trending