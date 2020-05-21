Tractor driver killed by collapsing attachment in rural Linn County

A farm accident claimed a life Thursday evening in Linn County.

According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:10 p.m. Thursday Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies and Linn County Rescue 57, along with the Ely Fire Department, were dispatched to a farm accident at 1404 Walford Road.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found that a tractor attachment had collapsed and killed the driver of the tractor. The tractor’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the tractor’s driver is being withheld until authorities can notify family members. No further information is available at this time.