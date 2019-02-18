Public Safety

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City towing and ticketing vehicles parked on emergency snow routes

Trucks with plows are loaded up with salt and sand at the Cedar Rapids city streets complex in preparation for the blizzard on Dec. 19, 2012, in southwest Cedar Rapids. Depending on snowfall, 10 to 20 plows will be out overnight, increasing the effort in the morning with the potential to send out 90 trucks. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)
Trucks with plows are loaded up with salt and sand at the Cedar Rapids city streets complex in preparation for the blizzard on Dec. 19, 2012, in southwest Cedar Rapids. Depending on snowfall, 10 to 20 plows will be out overnight, increasing the effort in the morning with the potential to send out 90 trucks. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)
2019 WINTER WEATHER ARTICLES

12:45PM | Mon, February 18, 2019

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City towing and ticketing vehicles parked on emergency snow r ...

11:10AM | Sun, February 17, 2019

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to experience snowfall throughout the day

08:20AM | Fri, February 15, 2019

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend

12:44PM | Tue, February 12, 2019

Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, calls for service in Cedar Rapids

12:39PM | Tue, February 12, 2019

National Weather Service predicts 'grim' February outlook

08:55AM | Tue, February 12, 2019

Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency
View More 2019 WINTER WEATHER Articles
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City police are cracking down on vehicles parked on emergency snow routes. Ticketing and towing has already begun.

According to a news release from the city of Cedar Rapids, a snow emergency was declared Sunday, Feb. 17 and vehicles parked on designated snow routes may be ticketed and towed.

These routes are typically main arterials, bus routes, school zones, and areas near hospitals. They are designated with street signage and are prioritized for plows to clear due to their high traffic volumes. A full list of these routes is available on the city’s website.

The city posted on their Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 18, to ask residents to “remove cars parked on Emergency Snow Routes, and to park on the even-address side of the street today in residential neighborhoods.”

According to the release, starting on Monday, Feb. 18 and ending on Tuesday, Feb. 19, residents are asked to follow the odd/even parking rule in residential neighborhoods from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Park on the odd-address side of the street on odd calendar days and park on the even-address side of the street on even calendar days.

In Iowa City, towing will impact Gilbert Street to Madison Street, Jefferson Street to Court Street, according to a news release from the city.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Vehicles can be moved to a Downtown Parking ramp, or to on-street parking spaces outside of the area. Be sure to follow all posted signs.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE 2019 WINTER WEATHER ARTICLES ...

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to experience snowfall throughout the day

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend

Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, calls for service in Cedar Rapids

National Weather Service predicts 'grim' February outlook

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County unveils plans for access, homeless centers

Sofia Mehaffey running for Cedar Rapids City Council District 2 seat

After success with their first business, couple debuts Shop Where I Live

Iowa native: Formal announcement on presidential run will come 'fairly soon'

Budding FFA chapter at Clear Creek Amana High wins grant

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.