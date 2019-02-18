Cedar Rapids, Iowa City towing and ticketing vehicles parked on emergency snow routes

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City police are cracking down on vehicles parked on emergency snow routes. Ticketing and towing has already begun.

According to a news release from the city of Cedar Rapids, a snow emergency was declared Sunday, Feb. 17 and vehicles parked on designated snow routes may be ticketed and towed.

These routes are typically main arterials, bus routes, school zones, and areas near hospitals. They are designated with street signage and are prioritized for plows to clear due to their high traffic volumes. A full list of these routes is available on the city’s website.

The city posted on their Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 18, to ask residents to “remove cars parked on Emergency Snow Routes, and to park on the even-address side of the street today in residential neighborhoods.”

According to the release, starting on Monday, Feb. 18 and ending on Tuesday, Feb. 19, residents are asked to follow the odd/even parking rule in residential neighborhoods from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Park on the odd-address side of the street on odd calendar days and park on the even-address side of the street on even calendar days.

In Iowa City, towing will impact Gilbert Street to Madison Street, Jefferson Street to Court Street, according to a news release from the city.

Vehicles can be moved to a Downtown Parking ramp, or to on-street parking spaces outside of the area. Be sure to follow all posted signs.