Mom and son face charges in Cedar Rapids Walmart fight

CEDAR RAPIDS — A mom and her son face charges of biting and punching police officers who were breaking up a fight Saturday afternoon at the southwest side Walmart Supercenter.

According to a police account and criminal complaints, Timothy Dwayne Christmas, who turned 18 last week, and his mother, Kevett’a Jazonna McPhan, 37, were both arrested.

The incident began at 3:11 p.m. Saturday at the retailer, 3601 29th Ave. SW, when a Cedar Rapids officer there was alerted about two people arguing and chasing each other in the store.

The officer was talking with one of those involved in the parking lot outside when the other — identified as Christmas — approached and tried to start a fight there, authorities said.

The officer kept the two separated and called for backup. Christmas went back in the Walmart, where responding officers followed moments later.

A Walmart employee told police that Christmas punched him in the face when he had asked the teen to leave the store, police said.

Officers found Christmas and were arresting him when authorities said he assaulted several of them. He shoved one, tried to head-butt another and bit the left thumb of another, causing it to bleed, according to a criminal complaint.

McPhan — his mother — also became involved, punching another officer in the chest, a criminal complaint states.

Police said Christmas faces charges of assault on a police officer causing injury, two counts of assault on a police officer, assault and interference with official acts.

McPhan faces charges of assault on a police officer and interference with official acts.