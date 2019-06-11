Third defendant will be arraigned today in fatal shooting of James Booher, who went missing in 2014

CEDAR RAPIDS — A third defendant will plead not guilty this afternoon in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 51-year-old Marion man — a case that prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for all three defendants.

Prosecutors, at arraignments last month for two defendants, Danielle Busch and William L. Yancey, said the case was eligible for the death penalty and they are waiting for approval to pursue that sentencing from the U.S. Justice Department.

Matthew Robbins, 46, of Ely, Busch, 29, and Yancey, 43, both of Cedar Rapids, are charged with robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder, according to an indictment.

Marion police in 2015 considered James Booher, who went missing May 31, 2014, a homicide victim but no charges were filed in his death until last month. Federal prosecutors wouldn’t say what new evidence led to the charges, and if his body has been recovered.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Morfitt said last month declined to comment when asked if Booher’s body was found.

Robbins and Yancey were already in prison serving time for drug and firearm convictions. Robbins had been linked to Booher’s disappearance but was previously only charged with firearms and drugs offenses.

All three defendants are accused of robbing Booher of methamphetamine and money by force on May 31, 2014, according to the indictment. They are also accused of having a firearm during the robbery and fatally shooting Booher.

The indictment doesn’t detail if there was more than one gun involved or if only one of them killed Booher. The firearms charge is a “death constituting murder” charge under federal law, the indictment shows.

U.S. Magistrate Mark Roberts last week designated this case as “complex,” which expands deadline for pretrial motions, discovery and gives more time for both sides to prepare for trial. The prosecution advised the court of the “voluminous” evidence in this case, including scientific and forensic evidence, and more time is needed to prepare for trial, according to Roberts’ order.

“I find the case is so unusual and complex, that due to the number of defendants, the nature of prosecution and the existence of novel questions of fact or law, that it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings or for the trial itself with the time limits established by the speedy trial act,” Roberts, in the order, said.

Typically, a trial has to start within 70 days of arraignment, according to federal law, but since this has been deemed a complex case, Roberts set trial for Feb. 24 for all three defendants.

If convicted, all three face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life.

Evidence from Robbins first trial, which ended in a hung jury, showed Robbins knew Booher and had purchased meth from him.

Robbins and another man robbed Booher on June 1, 2014 — the day after police say Booher was last seen alive, according to court documents in the firearms case. Robbins and a friend identified as Danielle Busch purchased meth from Booher on May 31, 2014.

Robbins and Busch used the meth and later contacted Booher to set up time to buy a larger quantity, according to court documents. Booher went to Robbins’ home later that night and wasn’t seen after that visit, according to court documents.

A person looking for Booher testified he went to Robbins home and Robbins answered the door holding a .45 caliber handgun.

Booher was reported missing by his sister on June 3, and his truck was found abandoned June 9.

In May 2015, during the investigation into Robbins, a forensics team that specializes in identifying human remains set up a dig site at a rural Ely farmhouse where Robbins once lived to search for evidence in Booher’s death.

Court documents showed Robbins later moved out of the farmhouse on Nederhiser Road, but before doing so removed carpet, furnishings and fixtures — which he burned behind the house.

No human remains were found but federal agents did recover a shell casing from a .45 caliber brand of ammunition in the burn pile, according to court documents.

Robbins, who pleaded guilty in 2016, is serving 10 years in prison for being a felon and unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.

