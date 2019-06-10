Woman accused of trying to steal more than $1,000 in jewelry, beauty supplies from J.C. Penney in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police have arrested a 46-year-old woman who is accused of trying to steal more than $1,000 in jewelry and other items from J.C. Penney.

Officers were called about 5:45 p.m. Friday to the J.C. Penney at 2400 Edgewood Rd. SW, where the store’s loss prevention officer had detained a suspect, according to Cedar Rapids police.

Police said the employee witnessed Dana R. Vandevoorde walking around the store with a large purse and loading the bag with mostly jewelry and beauty products valued at a little more than $1,085.

Vandevoorde was stopped by the employee and detained until police arrived.

According to the criminal complaint, Vandevoorde faces a charge of second-degree theft.

