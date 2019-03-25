Third suspect arrested in Tarrence Newman killing

Police have arrested a third man in connection with the November 2017 shooting death of 40-year-old Tarrence Newman, who was found dead on his front porch in the 1500 block of D Avenue NE.

Court documents show 31-year-old James N. Johnson, of Cedar Rapids, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The criminal complaint states Johnson was tied to the murder via his DNA which was allegedly located at the crime scene.

Johnson is the third suspect arrested in Newman’s death. Rayshaun Dion Friend, 29, and Donald R. Harris, 31, both of Cedar Rapids, each face the first-degree murder and robbery charges, and Friend is additionally accused of going armed with intent.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson “was with other individuals, who were armed with a dangerous weapon, a handgun, and made arrangements with them to go to Mr. Newman’s home to steal from him money and drugs.”

According to a search warrant, a female witness who was at Newman’s house the night of the shooting told police she was texting with Harris and Friend, and they told her they were coming over. She told them not to come but they showed up with an unknown man — Johnson — and forced their way into Newman’s house.

The woman said she was in the kitchen doing dishes when Newman was shot and she went outside. That’s when Friend allegedly “forced” her into a vehicle that was driven by an unknown woman, according to a search warrant.

They then picked up Harris and Johnson in the 1600 block of E Avenue NE, the woman said. The woman told police that Harris admitted to shooting the victim in the neck, according the warrant. Harris told her he saw Newman “take his last breath.”

Johnson is scheduled to appear in Linn County District Court Monday morning for arraignment. He is currently being held at Linn County Jail on a $1 million bond.

