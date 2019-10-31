Public Safety

Minnesota man convicted for sex exploitation after coming to Hiawatha for girls

Faces 10 years and possibly more

Terrance Nordwall
Terrance Nordwall

CEDAR RAPIDS — A man who traveled from Minnesota to Iowa to have sex with two teen girls after responding to an online ad from an undercover agent posing as a sex trafficker was convicted a federal jury Wednesday.   

A jury found Terrance D. Nordwall, 50, of Faribault, Minn., guilty of one count each of attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of minors and travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

Trial evidence showed Nordwall exchanged text messages with a Homeland Security Investigations agent, who he believed was a “pimp” for two girls, ages 14 and 15. Nordwall agreed to pay $200 for a half hour with the two girls, and he drove to the Cedar Rapids area, where he was met by law enforcement officers.

On April 5, a Hiawatha police investigator and a federal agent followed Nordwall’s vehicle from a local hotel to an area near the Hiawatha Library, where they identified themselves as law enforcement and told him they knew why he was in Iowa, according to a warrant.

Nordwall admitted he had been talking and texting with a man who was prostituting teens and was supposed to meet him at the library, the warrant stated. Nordwall said he “picked up escorts” but not underage. He just wanted to see whether these girls were real and then planned to take photos of them to provide to law enforcement, according to the warrant.

Investigators, who had permission from Nordwall to look at his phone, found naked images of females but he denied they were minors.

Nordwall has previous Minnesota convictions for third-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of pornographic work involving minors and two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court documents. He completed 15 years on the sex offender registry in February resulting from the third-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction.

Nordwall faces a mandatory minimum 10 years in federal prison and could face up to life. He also faces up to a $750,000 fine, $15,300 in special assessments, and will be on supervised release for five years following his prison term.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former Toledo day care manager convicted of embezzlement

Cedar Rapids man charged with killing Chris Bagley

Cedar Rapids police respond to 48 crashes in three hours Thursday morning

Man shot at Cedar Rapids gas station dies, police investigating death as a homicide

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What to know about voting Nov. 5 for city, school board candidates

Chew on This: Smash Juice Bar, Stillwater Coffee, Food Factory open

Why Public Measure E. for schools is controversial in Cedar Rapids

Divided U.S. House moves for public impeachment hearings

Can Cyclone and Hawkeye drinkers co-exist peacefully? A new 'House Divided Brewery' opens in Ely

Trending