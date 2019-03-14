Public Safety

Tama County man struck daughter's boyfriend with shovel, complaint shows

Assault caused head injury

(File photo) Department of Justice seal in the US Attorneys office at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Tama County man was charged Thursday in connection with hitting his daughter’s boyfriend in the head with a “metal blade” garden shovel, causing a large cut that required 15 staples.

Lucius A. Bear, 41, a member of the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi, was charged in U.S. District Court with assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and jurisdictional territory. He is accused of hitting the boyfriend, who was not identified by name or age in court documents, on Feb. 17 at a home on the Meskwaki Settlement.

Bear was charged in federal court because the assault happened on the settlement, where federal authorities have jurisdiction.

The complaint shows the boyfriend misled the Meskwaki police when they first arrived at the scene. He first told police Bear was “drunk and frustrated” because nobody would help him dig his car out of the snow and that Bear kicked a shovel, which hit him in the head causing the injury.

Later, the boy told police Bear was intoxicated and angry because his daughter wouldn’t help him shovel snow. Bear first smashed the television with the shovel while yelling at his daughter, according to the complaint.

The boy tried to stop Bear but Bear hit him in the chest with the butt of the shovel handle. Bear then raised the shovel above his head and “swung” it, hitting him in the head, according to the complaint.

Medical records showed the boy had an over 2-inch cut to his scalp, which required 15 staples, the complaint shows.

Bear initially wouldn’t come out of a bedroom for an hour after police arrived at the home, the complaint shows. He then knocked a flashlight out of an officer’s hand and attempted to punch another officer, but the officers got him down on the floor. Officers then used a stun gun twice on Bear, but it was ineffective, according to the complaint.

He bit one officer on the forearm after being handcuffed and spit blood on one of the officers before being taken out of the house, according to the complaint.

Officers recovered the garden shovel from the scene, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Bear faces 10 years in federal prison.

He waived his right to a detention hearing at this time and remains in jail pending trial.

