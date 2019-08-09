Iowa City man charged with murder in wrong-way crash on I-80

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man, already charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed a Texas man, now faces an additional charge of first-degree murder.

Stephen D. Lucore, 32, drove his Hyundai Sonata the wrong way on Interstate 80 in an attempt to kill himself, causing a head-on collision with a Honda Pilot driven by David Sawyer, 31, of Frisco, Texas, about 9:30 p.m. June 16, according to a criminal complaint.

David Sawyer’s passenger, Robert Sawyer, 64, of Nocona, Texas, died in the crash.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Chad Kepros approved amended charges filed Monday by Johnson County prosecutors, which adds first-degree murder and four counts of willful injury, along with original counts of homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle.

The complaint shows Lucore caused serious or bodily injury to David Sawyer and his other passengers, Luz Mercedes Cuevas Gallardo, 58, “D.S.” and “L.S.” — as they are identified in the complaint.

Authorities said Lucore was driving without headlights as he caused the head-on crash on I-80, between Tiffin and Oxford. Lucore said he was trying to kill himself by driving the wrong way down the interstate, according to the criminal complaints.

Lucore was going 80 mph at the time of the crash and was not wearing his seat belt, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.

At the time of the crash, Lucore was on probation for domestic abuse. He is accused of sitting on a woman while he attempted to strangle her in August 2017, according to a criminal complaint. The woman told police Lucore also covered her mouth and nose to prevent her from breathing.

Lucore was sentenced to two years probation and received a deferred judgment in that case.

A probation revocation hearing is set for Nov. 18. Probation officials have recommended that his probation be revoked and he serve two years in prison, according to court documents.

Lucore remains in jail on a $1 million bail and his arraignment is set for next Friday.

If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces life in prison without parole.

